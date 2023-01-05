Sleep Disorders In Children: What Parents Should Know

Getting enough sleep is crucial to the health of children and adolescents. Sleep problems and lack of sleep can adversely affect children's performance in school, extracurricular activities, and social interactions.

Sleep Disorders In Children

Sleep disorders may affect up to 50 per cent of children. Early identification of sleep disorders can prevent negative consequences, including daytime sleepiness, irritability, behavioural problems, learning difficulties, motor vehicle crashes in teenagers, and poor academic performance [1].

There is a high risk of parasomnia (a form of sleep disorder in which unusual and undesirable physical events or experiences disrupt your sleep) in childhood; sleepwalking, sleep talking, confusional arousals, and sleep terrors typically occur in the first half of the night, while nightmares are more prevalent in the second half.

Only 4 per cent of parasomnias persist past adolescence, which is why parental reassurance and proper safety measures are the best way to manage the condition [2].

Alternatively, there are times when the child is simply not ready to sleep, and if this is persistent, it may indicate a sleeping disorder, which should be addressed as soon as possible.

We have listed these sleep disorders; if your child is suffering from any of these conditions, take them to a specialist as soon as possible.

Common Sleep Disorders In Children And What To Do About It?

Below listed are some of the most commonly reported sleep disorders in children [3][4].

1. Bed-wetting

A problem with bladder control or an emotional issue needs to be examined if there is no family history involved. Because it may be an issue with the child's bladder control or an emotional issue.

2. Sleeping screaming

During sleep screaming, the child undergoes a significant amount of stress, which places a great deal of pressure on the brain, resulting in other health issues if not treated immediately.

3. Nightmares andnight terrors

Another sleep disorder that is common in children between the ages of 3 and 6 years of age. This problem usually occurs at night [5].

4. Snoring

It is recommended that if this is a persistent problem, the child is taken for a toxin and adenoid examination. If the tonsils are removed, the child's snoring will usually be significantly reduced [6].

5. Sleep walking

The majority of sleepwalking children are between the ages of 8 and 10 years old. Sleep walking is usually caused by mental trauma or tension; in some cases, children who are experiencing high levels of insecurity are affected by sleep walking.

6. Disturbed sleep patterns

It is a common sleep disorder that occurs when children find it difficult to fall asleep in part due to excessive fears or worries. At this stage, if proper attention is not provided, the child may suffer from depression and psychological problems as well as cognitive and behavioural problems.

7. Daytime sleepiness

A child with a fear of darkness may face this sleep disorder problem. Parents should ensure that their children are supported in overcoming their fears, so that they can step out of this problem with your support.

On A Final Note...

The best thing you can do for your child is to set a regular bed time each night, and stay on top of it. And don't let them sleep in on weekends. Create a relaxing bedtime routine by giving them a warm bath or reading a story before bed.

Children should not be given caffeine-containing foods or drinks less than six hours before bedtime, as well as ensuring that the bedroom is dark and comfortable at all times.