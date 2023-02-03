Parenting Tips: 5 Reasons Why You Should Switch To Plastic-Free Toys

As a parent, especially of young children, you are aware of the importance of toys in your home.

It is inevitable that your house will be filled with toys when you have small children.

When you become a parent, you are prepared to go the extra mile to ensure that all things are safe, clean, and free of BPA for your children.

A child's toy collection is overwhelmingly filled with plastic items, with an alarming 90% of their collection being unknowingly filled with these items [1]. Of course, plastic toys are affordable and widely available, which is why most parents purchase them.

However, as a responsible parent, you should switch to toys that are durable, safe, and long-lasting for your children [2].

The price of plastic toys may be very low, but in many ways they are not suitable for children.

In this article, we will explain why it is advisable to buy plastic-free toys for children.

Reasons Why You Should Switch To Plastic-Free Toys

Here are some of the reasons why parents should consider buying plastic-free toys:

1. Contains no toxic substances

The biggest disadvantage of using plastic toys is that they are toxic. Plastic toys contain many types of chemicals, which is why they are considered harmful to children. It is also possible for small children to consume plastic toys as well [3].

It is imperative to realise that by using plastic toys, they may come into contact with chemicals, and of course you would not want that to happen.

Keep in mind that many plastic toys do not meet the BPA standards. Choose toys made of wood or sustainable objects for your child, since these are natural and do not contain any harmful chemicals.

2. Nature-friendly

Eco-friendly sustainable toys are considered good for the environment, which is one of the advantages of choosing them. As biodegradable and easily recyclable, they do not pose a waste-accumulation issue.

However plastic toys, which can never be recycled end up in landfills, adding to the already increasing pollution problem.

3. Suitable for long-term use

In addition to being environmentally friendly, sustainable toys can be used conveniently for a long time as they are durable. Once the child is able to grasp things, they can use wooden toys.

4. Enhances the creativity of children

The natural materials in toys, such as wood, cloth, rubber, bamboo, and so forth, create a sense of interest and curiosity in kids. By using toys made of such materials, children are able to connect with their environment and surroundings very quickly. This has been shown to stimulate their imagination and creativity [4][5].

5. Cost saving

In general, plastic toys are inexpensive, which encourages people to purchase them. However, their quality is poor, which is why they wear out rapidly. Such toys do not last long.

Natural materials are durable, which means they are considered very economical. As a result, you will require fewer toys, which will be beneficial to you.

On A Final Note...

Take responsibility as a parent and choose sustainable toys over plastic toys in order to protect your child's health and future.