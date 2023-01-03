New Year 2023: Parenting Resolutions For Kids With Mental Health Issues

Mental Health And Indian Children

Identifying mental disorders in children can be difficult for guardians and health care providers. As a child grows and develops, he or she experiences many physical, mental, and emotional changes, which differ from adult development. Moreover, they learn to cope, adapt, and interact with others and their environment [3].

The majority of Indian children with mental health disorders do not receive a diagnosis and are reluctant to seek treatment or assistance. A study published in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry in 2019 reported that 50 million Indian children were affected by mental health issues even before the pandemic; 80 to 90 per cent did not seek treatment [4][5].

Despite these disparities, India spends only 0.05 per cent of its health budget on mental health annually, according to the Indian Journal of Psychiatry 2017 [6].

Parental Resolutions To Combat Mental Health Issues In Children

Children's physical health and development depend on their mental and psychological well-being. As parents, let us make a commitment on this New Year's day to help children cope with stress by providing them with appropriate coping mechanisms.

Here are a few tips on parenting resolutions for children with mental health issues.

The most common mental disorders diagnosed in children and adolescents are ADHD, anxiety problems, behavioural problems, and depression. ADHD is the most prevalent neuro-behavioural disorder in children and adolescents, with prevalence levels ranging from 5 per cent to 12 per cent in developed countries [7].

Throughout this article, we will discuss Parental Resolutions To Combat Mental Health Issues In Children, which refer to anxiety, behavioural problems, and depression.

Tips For Parents To Combat Mental Health Issues In Children

1. Come up with joint resolutions

The experts suggest that you sit down with your children and discuss with them possible goals they would like to set as their New Year's resolutions. If it's too overwhelming, simply discuss them as goals.

2. Observing sudden changes in behaviour

There are several red flags that may indicate a child needs support, including sudden changes in behaviour such as being isolated from friends and family, not following routines, or withdrawing from activities that a child normally enjoys [8].

3. Communication that is healthy and open

In order to be a responsive parent, you need to communicate well with your child. Listen patiently to what they are trying to say and assure them that you will always be there to support them if they encounter difficulties.

4. Take action to demonstrate your love and support

You can never love your child too much, only do (or give) things in the name of love, such as overprotection, indulgence, leniency, and low expectations. When these things are given in place of true love, then you have spoiled children [9].

5. Assisting them in becoming more organized

As a result of day-to-day schedules and the pressure that comes with performance, children often suffer from high levels of stress and anxiety. Help them to become more organized by following daily routines, and encourage them to live an active lifestyle [10].

6. Model the right coping mechanisms

The way in which a parent handles their emotions is continuously observed by their children. In order to de-stress ourselves, we often engage in activities such as deep breathing, coloring, painting, taking a walk, or listening to music. To help our children cope with stress and strengthen their life skills, we can introduce similar strategies to them.

7. Positive feedback and encouragement

The goal is to motivate them to repeat the right behaviour. It is equally important to make sure that your child feels loved and supported, and to provide a safe environment in which to develop their resilience.

8. Engage in play therapy

Taking part in group activities such as games and singing and dancing reduces stress, develops emotional and social skills, helps build confidence, and provides opportunities for learning and social interaction [11].

On A Final Note...

Every child is different, so you will need to employ different parenting tips because one-size-fits-all strategies do not work. There may be some children who are tough and stubborn, while others may be resilient and prevail despite how hard their parents treat them.

The importance of providing a supportive and loving environment where children can express themselves can not be overstated. There is a need for mental health conversations to be normalised amongst teachers, parents, and social groups. It is crucial that we as parents put mental health at the top of our priorities so that our children can live a happier and fuller life.



When your child's behaviour persists for more than a few weeks, causes distress for your child or your family, or interferes with your child's functioning at school, at home, or with friends, consider seeking help. Immediately seek help if your child is acting unsafely, or talks about hurting themselves or others.