Is Your Kid A Young Athlete? What To Eat Before And After Sports

Nutrition plays a significant role in assisting children in developing all the necessary functions and tissues, and the quality of these nutrients can have a significant impact on their health. The diet a child consumes can influence a child's behaviour patterns as well as basic brain function.

When they are participating in sports, the need is even greater.

The Importance Of Nutrition For Young Athletes

It is imperative that young athletes plan their nutrition so that they can eat nutritious foods at the right times. Although younger kids who play shorter games may not need to pay as much attention to nutrition during game time, older children who wish to maximise their athletic abilities should follow a well-balanced lifestyle [1].

It is important to note that eating for sports does not require the use of special diets or supplements. It is all about incorporating the right foods into your fitness regimen in the appropriate quantities.

Advertisement

The nutritional needs of teen athletes differ from those of their less active peers. Athletes work out more, so they require additional calories to fuel both their sport performance as well as their growth [2].

For a young child involved in sports, a well-rounded diet should include the following foods:

In addition to calcium, iron is an essential mineral for athletes. Calcium-rich foods include dairy products including milk, yoghurt, and cheese, as well as leafy green vegetables such as spinach, broccoli. As part of an iron-rich diet, you should consume lean meat, chicken, tuna, salmon, eggs, dried fruits, leafy green vegetables, and fortified whole grains [3].

A balanced diet should contain a sufficient amount of protein to help build and repair muscles. This includes fish, lean meat and poultry, dairy products, beans, nuts, and soy products [4].

Providing energy to the body through carbohydrates is a vital part of a young athlete's diet. You should choose whole-grain carbohydrates, such as whole-wheat pasta, brown rice, whole-grain bread and cereal, as well as plenty of fruit and vegetables, when selecting carbohydrates [5].

The importance of drinking enough water for young athletes cannot be overstated. Even mild dehydration can adversely affect their performance [6].

What Young Athletes Should Eat Before And After The Game

Carb-load the night before the game and avoid new foods:

Experts recommend avoiding new foods that may upset your kid's stomach during the game. Starchy foods such as wheat, corn, rice, and potatoes provide a carbohydrate-rich meal that will provide the energy needed for the next day's event.

Stay hydrated before the game and avoid eating fats:

On the day of the game, staying hydrated is especially important, as this will help prevent cramps and fatigue.

After the sports day, consume protein to aid in the recovery process:

Immediately following the game, young athletes are encouraged to consume a high-protein meal containing poultry, meat, fish or legumes. During competition, muscle is broken down. The protein helps to repair it [7].

While your kid may experience fatigue, experts caution against over-hydrating, which can result in light-headedness and even more fatigue, which is why sports drinks are so important. It is possible to over-hydrate with plain water, but sports drinks will restore those electrolytes that water dilutions.

Healthy options include beans, eggs, fish, nuts, lean meats, peas, poultry, and plant-based milk.

What Foods To Avoid

It is also important for child athletes to refrain from eating too many high-fiber foods, such as beans, fruits and vegetables, as these are also difficult to digest and can lead to stomach problems on the field [8].

On A Final Note...

It is essential for young athletes to consume the right amount of and combination of foods in order to support their higher level of activity. However, this mixture may not be too different from a normal healthy diet. Eating for sports should be considered part of a healthy lifestyle.