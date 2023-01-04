Effects Of Salt On Your Childs Growth And Development; What Is The Recommended Amount

As we all know, high salt intake is associated with high blood pressure in adults, but what about your kids? How does salt intake affect them?

Salt consumption, even at a young age, may have long-lasting effects on your child's health. And of course, every parent would like to be vigilant about their child's nutritional needs. Why would you overlook the sodium intake in the diet of your child?

Sodium is a salt based substance, one of the most important components of the body. It is essential for maintaining the right balance of fluids, transmitting nerve impulses, relaxing and contracting the muscles. You must regulate the amount of salt your child consumes in order to achieve the full health benefits of sodium [1].

There is evidence that a high salt intake in children may contribute to high blood pressure and osteoporosis, respiratory illnesses such as asthma, stomach cancer, and obesity in adults [2].

Let's take a look at how sodium/salt affects your child's health.

Harmful Effects Of Salt On Children

Processed foods such as pizza, French fries and other snacks are highly loaded with sodium and therefore must not be consumed by your children. Feeding your children more fruits and vegetables while they are young would be wise as they will be better able to control their cravings as they grow up eating healthier foods.

1. High blood pressure

Approximately seven percent of children between the ages of three and eight have hypertension or pre-hypertension [3]. When blood pressure increases in children, arterial blood vessels become thicker, thus predisposing the child to cardiovascular disease [4]. As in adults, hypertension is often silent in children, meaning the child may not be aware of symptoms and parents may not be able to detect any symptoms.

2. Dark, very yellow urine

One of the many causes of children's urine being dark yellow is excessive sodium salt consumption. Dark, yellow urine with a strong smell is very common in people of all ages with high sodium intake, including children [5]. The paediatrician can perform a urine test known as urinalysis if you are unsure if your child's urine fits the description.

3. Weight gain

Many parents believe that sweets and fats are responsible for obesity, but studies indicate that weight gain can also be caused by increased salt consumption. Obesity increases the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease [6].

Aside from controlling sugar and fat intake, doctors advise parents to monitor salty and high sodium processed foods in order to keep the child's sodium intake within the recommended range.

Salt in the diet of children has also been linked to diseases such as asthma and kidney stones, as well as obesity in them. Therefore, you should limit the salt in your child's diet to prevent the harmful effects of sodium [7].

What Is The Recommended Amount Of Salt For Children?

According to studies, children under one year should consume less than one gram of salt every day. The recommended amount of salt for children between the ages of 1-3 is 2 grams, and for children between the ages of 4-6 is 3 grams. However, milk, meat, and vegetables are naturally high in sodium, so you should keep this in mind when choosing salt for children between the ages of 7-10 [8].

To maintain the proportion, you should limit your child's intake of raw salt when they consume any of the above-mentioned foods. Otherwise, a high salt intake can be harmful to their health.

On A Final Note...

Until your child is one year of age, you should not add salt to their diet because the kidney cannot cope with excessive salt intake. Breast-milk is already sufficient to meet their salt requirement. It is important to plan your child's meal with whole cereals, vegetables and fruits that contain a limited amount of sodium, as processed foods such as sauces, gravies, crisps etc. are extremely high in sodium.