Easy Toddler Exercises: 5 Fun Exercises To Get Your Kid Moving And Its Benefits

Did you know that exercise is essential for the growth and development of a toddler?

While your youngling doesn't have to pull some weights or get some leg day in, light and fun exercises for toddlers can have a substantial impact on their health.

Importance Of Exercise For Your Toddler

As we all know, toddlers are hyper-active, and when they start crawling, you are unable to control their constant toddling. Toddlers are children between the ages of two and three years old.

By age two, toddlers should be able to walk and run without assistance, kick a ball forward, catch and throw a ball etc.

By age three, they should be able to balance briefly on one foot, kick a ball forward, throw a ball overhand, catch a ball, and pedal a tricycle with assistance [1][2].

It is essential for a toddler's overall development and growth to engage in physical activity.

Advertisement

Here are a few simple exercises that a parent can easily make their toddler do.

5 Easy Toddler Exercises

1. Walking

During the evening, take your toddler for a walk. After the toddler returns from play school, allow the child to rest for a short period of time. Once the toddler has had a rest, take the toddler out for a walk. Both mother and child will benefit from aerobic exercise. If you are able to run for a while, you will increase your blood circulation [3].

2. Catch-catch

A ball is a great game for kids. No matter if they are toddlers or adults, playing catch-catch is fun for all. Try this with your toddler. Consider playing this game once a week as a routine - so that your kid will look forward to getting some physical activities in, all the while enjoying time with you and improving their physical health [4].

3. Learning body parts

This is not a physical exercise but a mental one. To strengthen your toddler's memory, you should always include mental exercises on your list. Teach them the body parts and ask them to name each one. This mental exercise will provide the toddler with knowledge as well as a strong memory [5].

4. Jump and roll

Your toddler will be able to stretch, bend, and twist his or her body as you perform jumping and rolling exercises. Be a trainer for your toddler - do a small jump and ask him or her to follow you. As a result, your toddler will become more flexible, which will enhance their growth and development.

5. Mimicry

Ask your child to mimic an animal. A dog or cat mimicry, for example, strengthens his or her knee bones and increases his or her flexibility. You can even have your child mimic a favourite cartoon character.

By watching those around them, your child can learn new skills quickly and efficiently through imitation, which is a crucial aspect of skill development [6].

As a child observes parents, caregivers, siblings, and peers perform these behaviours, they learn everything from gross motor movements to speech and interactive play skills.

What Are The Recommended Physical Activity Guidelines For Toddlers?

Guidelines for physical activity for toddlers recommend that they should engage in the following activities each day [7]:

At least 30 minutes of structured (adult-led) physical activity.

At least 60 minutes of unstructured (active free play) physical activity.

Not be inactive for more than 1 hour at a time except when sleeping.

Benefits Of Mental Exercise For Toddlers

In addition to engaging in physical activities, engage your toddler in mental activities as well. Plan some activities that will involve counting, recognising objects, etc. This will encourage him/her to grow and develop physically as well as mentally.

Exercise and active toddlerhood are associated with reduced levels of depression, stress, and psychological distress, as well as positive self-image, life satisfaction, and psychological well-being in young people [8].

If you are too busy to take time out for exercise, let your toddler play with other toddlers. Children of the same age typically gel well and become more active. You can also let the toddler play with other toddlers if you are too busy to exercise. Your toddler will be more active and enthusiastic.

On A Final Note...

Keep these skills in mind when encouraging your child to be active. Play games together and provide age-appropriate active toys, such as balls, push and pull toys, and riding vehicles. Through practice, toddlers will continue to improve and refine their motor skills.