World Egg Day: Benefits Of Egg For Babies; What Is The Right Age To Include Eggs In A Babys Diet?

Benefits Of Egg For Babies

As a superfood, eggs are often considered the best source of protein. But unfortunately, it is also one of the foods parents of newborn babies have always been hesitant to introduce to their diet.

As well as providing the best quality protein after human milk [2], eggs also contain thirteen essential minerals such as copper, zinc, selenium, calcium, iron, cholesterol, fats, fatty acids, and vitamins such as vitamin D, B12, E, choline, and folate. Children require all these nutrients to grow and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Here are the benefits of eggs for babies:

1. Supports growth and development of the brain

The yolks of eggs contain choline and cholesterol, which are important to infant brain development. Cholesterol aids in the digestion of fats and also helps to produce hormones in the body by being used up by the hormone-producing glands. Moreover, choline contributes to the properly functioning of the nervous and cardiovascular systems [3].

2. Aids the digestive and immune system

Among the minerals found in eggs are calcium, selenium, and zinc, which contribute to developing a robust immune system. The production of new cells in infants is significant, and eggs, as they are rich in folate, aid and assist cell regeneration. It is also important to keep your body's sodium and potassium levels in balance. Additionally, eggs are very easy for infants to digest and eat, particularly the yolk [4].

It is important to remember that babies under one should not be given egg whites.

3. Improves function of the liver

Eggs contain sulphur which is important for the production of keratin and collagen, as well as for the absorption of vitamin B12, which is essential for the proper functioning of the liver [5].

4. Beneficial for eye health

Eggs also contain antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin. Lutein protects the eyes from damage caused by harmful ultraviolet light and bad light, and zeaxanthin protects the eyes from damage due to bad lighting. Both antioxidants are important in preventing vision loss [6].

What Are The Risks Of Eggs For Babies?

In children and babies, certain foods are known to cause allergic reactions. The egg is one such food [7].

According to paediatricians, children should not be given the whole egg, meaning yolk and white, until after their first birthday. It is believed that up to two per cent of children are allergic to eggs. This is because egg yolks do not contain proteins associated with allergies. However, whites contain proteins that produce mild to severe allergic reactions [8].

As eggs can contain Salmonella, a common bacterium that can cause foodborne illnesses in the intestinal tract, ensure that all parts of the egg are fully cooked before serving them to babies. This risk can be mitigated by cooking eggs at 160° F (71°C), which may take longer than you are used to.

Use clean and fresh eggs to reduce the risk of foodborne illness.

Signs of an allergic reaction to eggs in babies

Since some children's immune systems are not fully developed, they may not be able to handle certain proteins in the egg white. Therefore, if they are exposed to eggs, they may feel sick, develop a rash, or experience other allergic reactions such as [9]: