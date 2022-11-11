Jennifer Aniston Talks About Infertility, IVF; Says, The Ship Has Sailed

Jennifer Aniston revealed in a recent interview with Allure for the cover of December that she pursued in vitro fertilization and other fertility strategies several years ago to become pregnant, despite the numerous public speculations.

She spoke candidly about what the public did not know during the years she endured pregnancy rumours.

"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she explained in the interview. "All the years and years and years of speculation. ... It was really hard."

"Here I am today. The ship has sailed," Jennifer said, adding that she doesn't have to worry about that anymore, "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore."

Can Stress And Caffeine Adversely Affect Male Fertility?

Jennifer Aniston Talks About Infertility And IVF

"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.' You just don't think it," Aniston said to Allure. "So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

Advertisement

While talking about how her celebrity status causes the public dissection of why she doesn't have a kid, Jennifer Aniston highlighted the toll it took on her mental well-being.

"I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid," she said. "It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point."

Is Infertility On A Rise?

Millions of people of reproductive age worldwide are affected by infertility. Available data suggest that between 48 million couples and 186 million individuals suffer from infertility; 15 per cent of reproductive-aged couples worldwide are affected by infertility [1].

Infertility is a condition where one cannot become pregnant after attempting to conceive for one year. Women with fertility problems may suffer from endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and thyroid disease, as well as men with low sperm counts or testosterone. In addition, the risk of infertility increases with age [2].

Approximately 15 per cent of Indian couples suffer from infertility as a result of late marriages, stressful lifestyles, obesity, junk food consumption, smoking, alcoholism, and drug addiction [3].

Unfortunately, infertility prevention and care remain neglected public health issues, or at least rank low on the priority list, despite the various social, psychological, economic, and physical repercussions. Despite this, low-income countries with a high population density are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of integrating infertility prevention, care, and treatment into basic healthcare programs [4][5].

It is important to understand that the treatment of infertility depends on the cause of infertility, the length of time you have been infertile, your age and the age of your partner, as well as your personal preference.

Does The Coronavirus Affect Male Fertility?

Some causes of infertility cannot be corrected [6].

On A Final Note...

Couples who are unable to achieve a spontaneous pregnancy can often achieve one through assisted reproductive technology (ART) such as in vitro fertilization-embryo transfer (IVF-ET), gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT), and frozen embryo transfer (FET). However, infertility treatment may require significant financial, physical, psychological, and time commitments [7].