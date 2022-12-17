Exclusive: How To Know About Zika Virus Risks In Pregnancy And What Can Lead To Miscarriage

Zika virus is making headlines in the present day. Recently, it has been spotted in Karnakata, where a person has tested positive, mentions a report shared by the state health minister. According to medical professionals, the virus is harmful and it may lead to death sometimes in humans. But how come we know that if pregnant women tested positive also are at high risk?

Zika is a virus that is transmitted to humans primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito. Infection with Zika during pregnancy can result in serious birth defects. Adult Zika symptoms include fever, rash, headache, joint and muscle pain, and red eyes; however, half of those infected with the virus have no symptoms.

According to new research, women who are unknowingly infected with the Zika virus may be losing more babies than previously thought. Miscarriage, also known as spontaneous abortion, is the loss of a pregnancy before the 20th week of gestation. It is a common occurrence, with estimates suggesting that up to 20% of all known pregnancies end in miscarriage. However, the risk of miscarriage appears to be significantly higher in women who are infected with the Zika virus during pregnancy.

A number of studies have shown that Zika virus infection during pregnancy is associated with an increased risk of miscarriage. One study conducted in Brazil found that women who were infected with Zika virus in the first trimester of pregnancy were significantly more likely to have a miscarriage than women who were not infected with the virus. Another study, conducted in Colombia, found that the risk of miscarriage was even higher in women who were infected with the Zika virus later in pregnancy.

The mechanisms by which Zika virus infection increases the risk of miscarriage are not fully understood. However, it is believed that the virus can cross the placental barrier and infect the developing fetus, leading to damage and death of fetal cells. This can lead to fetal abnormalities and ultimately result in miscarriage.

It is important for pregnant women to take steps to protect themselves from Zika virus infection. This includes avoiding travel to areas with ongoing transmission of the virus and using insect repellents to prevent mosquito bites. Pregnant women who do travel to areas with ongoing transmission of Zika virus should take extra precautions to avoid mosquito bites, including using air conditioning and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants.

In conclusion, Zika virus infection during pregnancy is associated with an increased risk of miscarriage. Pregnant women should take steps to protect themselves from infection, including avoiding travel to areas with ongoing transmission of the virus and using insect repellents to prevent mosquito bites.

(The article has been contributed by Dr Sarada Saran, Gynaecologist, Kamineni Hospitals, LB nagar, Hyderabad.)