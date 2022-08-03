4 Weird Pregnancy Superstitions That Are Actually True

In the midst of pregnancy, mothers-to-be have a lot of questions, many of which are based on myth or superstition. Is my baby going to have brown spots if I drink coffee while I'm pregnant? Is heartburn a harbinger of a hairy baby? Myths, superstitions, and old wives' tales about pregnancy abound, many wonderfully misleading and still believed.

Pregnancy Superstitions That Are Actually True

Your grandmother or older aunts likely told you weird facts about pregnancy. It never bothered you because you always took it with a grain of salt. But now that you're pregnant, you want to discover if those myths are true. Although there are a lot of myths surrounding pregnancy, we've compiled a list of a few that might be true - or have some truth to them.

Myth 1: Long, Difficult Labour Means The Baby's A Boy

A team of doctors analysed more than 8,000 births in Ireland between 1997 and 2000, excluding those who were premature or needed induced labour. The difference between the sexes was small but noticeable. In general, boy births lasted a little over six hours, while girl births lasted a little under six. Additionally, women delivering boys were more likely to require C-sections 6 per cent of the time (compared to 4 per cent for girls) and forceps 8 per cent of the time. The overall rate of extra intervention for boys was 29 per cent; for girls, it was 24 per cent [1].

The discrepancy could be caused by boys weighing three and a half ounces more at birth than girls. Also, a small 2003 study found that women carrying boys consume more calories during pregnancy, suggesting that male babies are a little more demanding even before birth [2].

Myth 2: If You Sit On A Doorstep, Evil Spirits Will Take Your Baby Away

No, there is no actual evil spirit here. There's some truth to what they're saying, though. It's not evil spirits from beyond but tiny allergens in our environment. Pregnant women are more susceptible to infectious diseases and microorganisms. As a result, exposing yourself to the outdoors could compromise your baby's health [3].

Myth 3: Sleeping On Your Back Can Make Your Baby Choke

When you're pregnant, your doctor and everyone around you will tell you to sleep on your side. When you're pregnant, especially during the last trimester, it's the safest position to sleep in. If you sleep on your back, it could be hard to get up and put a lot of pressure on your lower back - and not because your unborn child will become ugly [4].

Myth 4: Your Baby Will Be Washed Out If You Have A Bath

This myth has some truth, despite being scary and disturbing. According to research, pregnant women who take hot water showers, especially during the first trimester of pregnancy, have a greater likelihood of miscarrying. Hence, if you are taking a hot bath, keep it to 10 minutes or less [5].