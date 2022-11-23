Top Five Myths About Endometriosis: Checking The Facts

The term endometriosis describes a condition in which cells like those inside the uterus grow outside the uterus. Endometriosis is common in the pelvic area and can cover the ovaries and fallopian tubes as well as nearby organs like the bowel and bladder.

Symptoms include discomfort during menstruation, sexual intercourse, and urination or bowel movements. Other symptoms may include nausea, fatigue, and mental health concerns [1].

Top Five Myths About Endometriosis

Myth 1: A period is normally very painful, very heavy, or both

Although endometriosis can lead to heavy, painful periods, they are not always the case. Pain can also manifest in other areas such as bowel pain, urinary pain, ovulation pain, and other conditions. There is a wide range of volume and cycle lengths associated with period bleeds, with midcycle bleeding as an additional symptom [2].

Myth 2: Endometriosis causes infertility

Research indicates that 30-50 per cent of women who suffer from endometriosis have difficulty getting pregnant. However, endometriosis does not automatically indicate a diagnosis of infertility [3].

Myth 3: Pregnancy can cure endometriosis

No, pregnancy does not cure endometriosis. Some women experience improvements in their symptoms during pregnancy, while others experience worsening symptoms [4].

Myth 4: A female's reproductive system is the only organ affected by endometriosis

In most cases, endometriosis lesions occur in the pelvis or lower abdomen, but they can develop anywhere in the body. Endometriosis can be found almost anywhere in the body. It has been shown to occur in the lining of the lung as well as the brain, resulting in seizures when a woman is on her period [5].

Myth 5: Menopause stops endometriosis

Not really, menopause does not necessarily mean that endometriosis ends. However, it is possible for this condition to persist for many years after your periods have stopped. If endometriosis-related pain persists after menopause, it is recommended that you consult a healthcare professional about possible pain management options [6].

On A Final Note...

It is estimated that approximately 10 per cent of women of reproductive age are affected by endometriosis worldwide. Despite being extremely rare, endometriosis can occur in males as well. Furthermore, as endometriosis symptoms are so varied, people with this condition often experience a delay in receiving treatment. Many people are confused about what to believe about endometriosis despite these well-known facts.