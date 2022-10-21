Expert Article: Tips For Travelling During Pregnancy This Festive Season

Festival season is a time to enjoy, celebrate and spend quality time with your family, meeting them and travelling with them. One can't miss out on all these during pregnancy. Pregnant women can make smart choices in their travel plans this festive season and carry healthy snacking options like fruits, juices and water handy at all times. An equally high number of women avoid travel during pregnancy due to the fear of harming the baby.

The initial months of pregnancy are not considered to be the best time to travel. Pregnancy-related issues such as nausea, vomiting and fatigue make one step back from the journey. The second trimester is favourable to travel as the initial symptoms settle down. Good planning is an important part of a healthy pregnancy. It is safe for most pregnant women to travel during pregnancy, but there are some steps to be taken that help ensure both mom and baby travel safely and comfortably.

Ways To Travel Safely During Pregnancy

1. Get a thorough check-up: Before travelling, go through a round of medical check-ups by consulting a doctor. Diagnostic and screening tests have to be taken and also talk about the vaccinations.

2. Maintain a travel kit: Carry a travel kit with pregnancy essentials such as prescribed medicines, travel insurance documents, maternity notes and identification cards such as passports. Ensure that they are valid until your journey ends.

3. Do not sit for a very long time: Keep moving during your journey, as sitting for a long one might feel very uncomfortable and also cause muscle expansion in the legs. And when getting up and walking around doesn't seem like a good option, just try simple stretching techniques while being seated, like flexing and pointing your toes often.

4. Maintain hygiene: Ensure that the toilets and washroom used are neat and should also carry soaps and towels handy if necessary. It is better to use squat toilets than western toilets if one is comfortable using them.

5. Carry snacks and beverages: Maintaining health is the most important thing, so ensure to carry snacks that are rich in fibrous carbs, healthy fats, and lean proteins - like nuts, fruits and whole-grain crackers. And also, never forget to drink water so one can stay hydrated during the journey.

6. Avoid lifting heavy bags: Women should avoid lifting heavy luggage and bags during travel; it might increase their chance of miscarriage, preterm birth and injury during pregnancy. And also never travel alone for a safe journey.

Conclusion...

Though festival season is a little bit more rush and crowded than usual, travelling during this might be a little challenging, but implementing the tips and preventive measures can lead to a hassle-free journey. If one feels any sort of discomfort during travelling, they must immediately step up to the nearby health centre and take all the necessary action needed. If the mother-to-be loves to travel, then go for it with all safety measures. But before travelling, consult a doctor and travel with the doctor's permission.