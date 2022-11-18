6 Skincare Mistakes To Avoid While Pregnant

It is natural that during pregnancy, there will be significant changes to the entire body, including the skin and hair, as it is your body housing another human being. As much as you may be healthy during pregnancy, it would help to keep an eye out for certain things.

Pregnancy is a sensitive period, and you must be careful, particularly when it comes to certain chemicals and activities - as all of these can affect the foetus's health.

Take a look at skincare mistakes to avoid while pregnant.

1. Do not use retinol

In pregnancy, using any form of retinol, such as adapalene, retinaldehyde, and tretinoin, is considered one of the biggest skincare mistakes, as these can hinder the growth of the foetus.

2. Avoid hydroquinone

It is also harmful to use hydroquinone during pregnancy, which is commonly used in anti-ageing creams to lighten pigmentation. This ingredient penetrates the bloodstream and is not safe to use during pregnancy.

3. Do not forget to moisturise

Remember to moisturise your body and face skin to avoid stretch marks, as the skin tends to get extremely dry during pregnancy.

4. Do not ignore sunscreen

It is common to develop pigmentation around the mouth, underarms, neck, and groin (all frictional areas) during pregnancy due to sun exposure and hormonal changes. There is a high tendency for pigmentation during pregnancy, especially for women with Indian skin types.

It is recommended that adequate sunscreen be applied every two to three hours, even when it is sunny indoors. Multi-purpose sunscreen can be applied chemically, physically, or minerally.

5. Beware of supplements

Even if you are used to using collagen and vitamin supplements, you should speak to your physician before continuing to use them. In addition, you should not take any supplements blindly.

6. Avoid laser treatment

A regular facial involving cleansing and massage can be continued during pregnancy, as this will aid in hydration. Milk peels can also help to make the skin supple and manage pigmentation. But make sure to avoid machines and laser treatments.



Ingredients such as vitamin C, glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and benzoyl peroxide are safe for use.