Pregnancy And Pickles: Reason Behind The Craving, Is It Healthy?

Why Do I Crave For Pickles When Pregnant?

The rapid change in hormones during pregnancy may be the cause of cravings. Pregnancy may also cause significant changes in taste and smell. It is not uncommon for you to find your usual comfort foods revolting, or for your once-hated food items to become pantry staples [1].

A number of cultures view and perceive food in different ways, which may also contribute to pregnancy cravings. This is due to the fact that culture greatly influences our eating habits [2]. There is a possibility that tales and stories about pickle cravings may have predisposed you to have the same type of cravings during pregnancy.

Are Pickles Healthy?

Pregnancy cravings are, in a single word, unpredictable. After all, you are eating for two - you need to have some fun with it, right? Well, you can eat healthily and have fun too.

There is a possibility that consuming pickles during pregnancy may have both positive and negative health effects.

High sodium content:

In general, pickles are primarily made of salt. Whether it's Indian achar or sandwich pickles, the sodium content is too high. It's recommended that you consume only 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day (just under a teaspoon) [3].

Source of nutrition:

Home-made Indian pickles aka achar are one of the rich sources of a variety of nutrients such as carbohydrates, calcium, sodium, potassium, magnesium, and many more. In addition, pickles are a good source of vitamins such as Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Vitamin K, etc. However, since pickles contain high levels of sodium, it is important not to overindulge in them [4][5].

Is It Safe To Consume Pickles During Pregnancy?

Pickles are perfectly safe to consume during pregnancy, provided you consume them in moderation. If you choose to consume pickles, make sure they are freshly made. Fresh pickles carry a smaller risk of growing harmful bacteria, such as Listeria, which can cause serious complications during pregnancy [6].

On A Final Note....

It is normal to experience cravings during pregnancy. Try to eat pickles in moderation to keep your sodium intake low, and consume them in conjunction with a balanced diet. It is better to avoid commercial pickles as they contain harmful chemicals.