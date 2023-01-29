Parenting Tips: Newborn Sleeping Habits Every Parent Must Know

A newborn typically sleeps about 8 to 9 hours during the day and about 8 hours at night. However, since babies have a small stomach, they must awaken every few hours to eat. Most babies do not begin sleeping through the night until they are at least three months old [3].

As with adults, babies experience various stages in sleep. Depending on the stage, the baby will move aggressively or lie very still. Infant sleep patterns are formed during the third trimester of pregnancy, starting out with active sleep, then quiet sleep by the eighth month.

The rapid eye movement sleep (REM) occurs when dreams occur and the eyes move rapidly back and forth. The average baby sleeps about 16 hours per day, but approximately half of that time is spent in this type of sleep. The amount of time spent in REM sleep in older children and adults has decreased significantly [4].

Non-REM has 4 stages in newborns:

Stage 1: Drowsiness, drooping of the eyes, opening and closing of the eyes, dozing.

Stage 2: The infant is in a light sleep, but may move and jump in response to sound.

Stage 3: The baby is in a deep sleep and is quiet and motionless.

Stage 4: The baby is in a very deep sleep and is not moving or talking.

As part of the sleep cycle, a baby enters stage 1, continues into stage 2, then into stage 3, then into stage 4, then back to stage 3, then into stage 2, then back to stage 3, then to REM [5].

These cycles may occur several times during sleep. In the first few months, babies may awaken after passing from deep sleep to light sleep and may have difficulty returning to sleep.

The Importance Of Babies Waking Up At Night

During sleep, babies wake up primarily because their brain waves shift and change cycles as they transition from rapid eye movement (REM) to non-REM sleep stages. The different wave patterns our brains make during certain periods of sleep define these sleep cycles or stages of sleep.

In addition, newborns who sleep for extended periods of time should be awakened to feed [6].

What Happens If The Baby Sleeps Throughout The Night?

Parents are advised not to allow their newborns to sleep right through the night, according to experts. This sleeping pattern could only result in infant or cradle death. Also, as mentioned previously, newborns who sleep for extended periods of time should be awakened for feeding.

You should wake your baby every three-four hours to eat until they begin to gain weight, usually within the first couple of weeks. Thereafter, you may let your baby sleep longer periods at night [7].

How Can Newborns Get a Good Night's Sleep?

In general, newborns should sleep between 14 and 17 hours during a 24-hour period; however, some newborns may sleep between 18 and 19 hours per day.

A newborn baby requires closeness, like an external womb, for comfort, so it is very important for the parent to hold the baby in their arms while the baby is going to sleep. It is also very critical to establish a consistent, calming bedtime routine.

Should Babies Cry In Their Sleep?

A newborn or an infant in their first few weeks of life may cry, or scream in their sleep. Because their bodies have not yet mastered the challenges of a regular sleep cycle, it is not uncommon for young children to wake frequently or make strange noises while sleeping.

Did You Know Babies Cry At Night To Delay Birth Of Siblings? And Other Reasons

The primary mode of communication for very young babies is crying, so it is understandable that babies cry frequently and might also cry during sleep [8]. If a child does not exhibit any additional concerns, such as signs of illness or pain, it is considered developmental normal, and does not indicate that something is wrong with them.

Is Co-Sleeping Important?

A co-sleeping arrangement is important at least for premature infants. While co-sleeping (aka bed sharing) is not endorsed by many experts due to the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), others suggest physical contact, as part of close co-sleeping, helps babies breathe more regularly, use energy more efficiently, grow faster, and experience less stress [9][10].

If you are planning to co-sleep with your baby, be sure to avoid hazardous conditions and follow the guidelines closely. Essentially, room sharing, but not sleeping in the same bed, is the safest sleeping arrangement.

On A Final Note...

A baby may not sleep through the night until they are around one year old. Most babies will wake up and be ready to eat every three hours. The frequency with which your baby will eat is determined by what he or she is being fed and their age.

To determine whether you need to wake your baby for feeding, you should speak with your healthcare provider.