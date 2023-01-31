Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day: Childhood Arthritis (Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis) Signs To Watch Out For

Each year, on 2 February, the Rheumatoid Patient Foundation observes Rheumatoid Awareness Day.

A type of autoimmune disease that attacks the joints and causes inflammation, as well as other dangerous conditions, rheumatoid arthritis is one of the most common autoimmune diseases in the world.

In 1858, the English physician Sir Alfred B. Garrod discovered the disease Rheumatoid Arthritis, previously thought to be Osteoarthritis. Garrod explained the differences between osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis [1].

In 2011, the Rheumatoid Patient Foundation was established by patients with rheumatoid. The Rheumatoid Patient Foundation established Rheumatoid Awareness Day in 2013 in order to educate the public and resolve misconceptions regarding the condition.

What Is Childhood Arthritis (Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis)?

Various conditions can cause joint pain in children. However, if the joints swell for 6 weeks in a row or longer, they could have chronic arthritis. Chronic arthritis may occur as a result of juvenile arthritis, lupus, or dermatomyositis [2].

Children with juvenile idiopathic arthritis, also called childhood arthritis, have a long-lasting, chronic disease. It is the most common type of arthritis in children. The prevalence of juvenile arthritis in India has been estimated to range from 0.07 to 4.1 per 1,000 children.

It is the most common form of arthritis among children under the age of sixteen, formerly called juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.

Several types of juvenile arthritis exist. Nearly all of them are distinct from rheumatoid arthritis in adults. As a consequence, the term juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (JRA) is no longer commonly used [3].

Signs Of Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis To Keep An Eye Out For

There are multiple types of JIA, each with distinct features. Generally, they all share arthritic symptoms of joint pain, swelling, warmth, and stiffness that last for at least 6 weeks.

Regardless of the type of JIA, all forms share persistent joint pain, swelling, warmth, and stiffness that is typically worse in the morning after a nap or prolonged sitting.

Most children, especially younger ones, will not complain of pain, but limping in the morning may be a sign of disease in one or both legs. The pain may limit movement of the affected joint [4].

A child with JIA may experience flare-ups followed by periods of remission. Some children experience just one or two flare ups and never experience symptoms again, while others experience a number of flare ups and never experience complete remission.

Other symptoms may occur as a result of inflammation associated with JIA, including the following:

1. Eye inflammation

In children with JIA, uveitis occurs frequently. The disease usually develops within a few years of diagnosis, but it can also appear before or long after joint symptoms. Different types of uveitis may develop depending on the type of JIA a child has [5].

2. Skin changes

A child suffering from JIA may develop skin changes depending on the type of disease.

3. Fever

When the disease flares or begins, children with systemic JIA typically experience daily fevers. A fever usually appears in the evening, and a rash may move from one area of the body to another, usually occurring with the fever. Other types of JIA do not usually cause fevers in patients [6].

4. Growth problems

A child with any type of JIA can experience growth problems due to inflammation.

There is a possibility that bones near inflamed joints may grow too quickly or too slowly based on the severity of the disease and the joints involved [7]. As a result, one leg or arm may appear longer than the other, or a small or misshapen chin may also develop.

Inflammation is normally controlled through treatment when growth improves. Growth can also be slowed if the disease is severe [8].

Treatment For Childhood Arthritis

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment involves assisting your child to maintain a normal level of physical and social activity.

The doctor may employ a combination of strategies to reduce pain and swelling, maintain full movement and strength, and prevent complications in order to accomplish this.