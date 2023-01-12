At What Age Is A Childs Risk Of Injury The Highest? What Are The Primary Causes?

The truth is that no matter how hard you try, you will never be able to completely 'child proof' your home. What you can do is significantly reduce your child's chances of getting hurt in your home by making a few changes and taking steps to keep them safe.

While injuries to children are preventable, it is estimated that nearly 1, 00,000 children die every year as a result of injuries in India, and two million children are hospitalized as a result of injuries.

Road Traffic Injuries (RTIs), drowning, falls, burns and poisoning are the leading causes of injuries in India. Unintentional injuries to children and teenagers are known as child injuries [1].

Among children of all ages, falling is the most common cause of injury [2].

Even though the number of injuries among children has decreased, injuries remain the leading cause of death among children. More needs to be done to ensure the safety of our children.

At What Age Is A Child's Risk Of Injury The Highest?

Infants

Several studies have pointed out that infants are more likely to suffer injuries due to accidents or abuse [3]. Babies under the age of one are more susceptible to all types of injuries. There are more injuries during the first year of a child's development and growth than any other single year of the child's life. More lives are lost to injuries during the first year of a child's development and growth than any other single year of their lives. 50% of infant deaths are caused by injuries before they are four months old [4].

What Are The Causes Of Injuries In Infants?

Among infants less than four months old, fifty percent of injuries that cause death occur before they reach the age of four months. Nearly forty percent of injury-related deaths in children under one year of age are caused by asphyxiation [5].

There are two main causes of choking in infancy: liquid foods and vomit; however, infants also choke from inhaling small detachable parts such as toys, safety pins, buttons, and beads [6].

Below Age Of Five

A recent study has revealed that most injured children are under the age of five and almost 70 percent of them are under the age of one. Injuries at that age can have life-threatening consequences, so parents should be extra careful when raising their children.

Furthermore, the data provided insight into the nature of injuries. The majority of accidents resulting in injuries involved hand and leg injuries, whereas assaults resulted in injuries affecting the torso [7].

India's Child Injury Problem

The environment in which children live is filled with many potential hazards. Unintentional injuries account for many deaths every year, and it is estimated that 90 percent of these injuries could have been avoided. The term unintentional injury refers to injuries that could be avoided by taking necessary precautions [8].

Despite the fact that people of all ages can suffer life-threatening injuries from unintentional injuries, certain injuries pose a greater risk to certain age groups. Among children under the age of 15, motor vehicle injuries are the leading cause of death, followed by fires and burns, drowning, firearms and suffocation. Taking appropriate steps to reduce the risk of unintentional injury in children requires parents and caregivers to understand the greatest risk factors for their children [9].

In addition, data from the National Crime Records Bureau and a study based on available data indicate that approximately 10-15% of India's injury deaths occur in children [10].

On A Final Note...

It is essential that parents and caregivers have proper training in child first aid in order to provide emergency medical treatment to their children or babies.