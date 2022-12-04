Safest Ways To Sterilise Your Babys Bottles

As babies have immature immune systems, they may not be able to fight off a variety of infections. To support them in staying healthy, it is imperative to reduce the chances that they will become ill in the first place.

Therefore, it's important to properly wash and sterilise the feeding equipment when you're bottle feeding. The bottle, teat and screw cap will need to be cleaned and sterilized after every feed. It is important to continue to sterilise everything until your baby is 12 months of age [1].

Here are the safest ways to sterilise your baby's bottles.

Ways To Sterilise Your Baby's Bottles

When milk-feeding bottles are not properly sterilised, they can become the primary source of infection. If unsterilised bottles are not properly disinfected, many bacteria, viruses and parasites can accumulate and cause infections in the baby.

Your baby could develop any infection, from oral fungal infections to serious vomiting and diarrhoea. In order to ensure the bottles are infection-free, you must sterilise them [2].

The following are some of the most effective sterilisation techniques for your baby's feeding bottles that you can perform at home.

1. Steam sterilisation

These sterilisers are quick and easy to use. Only eight to twelve minutes are required to complete the sterilisation process. You can sterilise up to six bottles at a time. You should place the bottles upside down in the machine to ensure complete sterilisation [3].

2. Microwave sterilisation

A microwave can be used to sterilize most microwaveable bottles. This is an easy and quick method of sterilising your baby's feeding bottles in a microwave. The bottles can be sterilised in just 90 seconds. To prevent the bottle from breaking, keep the lid open [3].

3. Boiling water sterilization

The feeding bottles can be boiled in water if they are heat resistant to prevent infection. Put the feeding bottle in boiling water and boil the water for at least 10 to 15 minutes. This pan should not be used for any other purpose than sterilising your baby's feeding bottles [4].

4. Cold water sterilisation

A sterilising chemical solution for sterilising baby feeding bottles is available on the market. Mix this liquid with cold water and stir well. Submerge this liquid in a bowl for at least 30 minutes and then remove the bottle from the liquid. To ensure that all of the chemical solutions have been removed from the bottle, rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

5. Dishwasher sterilisation

Using a dishwasher, you can sterilise the bottles. The heat generated inside the dishwasher can sterilise bottles, but it does not offer complete sterilisation. However, this method can be used for a brief period. Sterilising baby bottles in this manner is another easy and effective method [5].

6. Wash bottles with soap and water

To sterilise the feeding bottles, use a disinfectant and antiseptic liquid soap. Rinse the bottle thoroughly with hot water, pour in the disinfectant liquid along with some hot water, shake the bottle thoroughly, and then remove the solution from it. After removing the solution from the bottle, rinse it thoroughly with water to ensure that there is no soap residue remaining [6].

On A Final Note...

Ensure that your hands are washed and dried before handling sterilised bottles and teats. It is easy to contaminate equipment by simply touching it with an unclean hand.

As a result of reports linking bisphenol-A (BPA) to developmental problems in young children, the Food and Drug Administration effectively banned the use of the chemical in baby bottles and sippy cups in 2012. Hand-me-down or used bottles may not be BPA-free, and should therefore not be purchased from reputable retailers.

Specifically, it is up to you to determine how and how often to sterilise your baby's feeding equipment. You should be aware that it is not necessary to routinely sterilise your baby's bottles and nipples unless your baby is a newborn under three months or if there is a medical reason.