World Coconut Day 2022: Is Coconut Milk Safe For Babies And Children? Benefits, Risks And Recipes

Coconut Milk For Babies And Children: How Safe Is It?

First things first, coconut milk is not coconut water. The white milky substance extracted from coconut flesh or coconut meat is said to stimulate weight loss, aid heart health, boost immune levels and reduce cholesterol levels [1][2][3].

Rick with vitamins and minerals, coconut milk, contains high levels of saturated fat, making it a calorie-rich food; therefore, it is important that you don't consume it in excess. While it is a known fact that coconut milk is healthy for the majority of adults, how healthy is it for the younger ones? Let's take a look.

Benefits Of Coconut Milk For Babies And Children

The essential fats present in coconut milk make it a healthy addition to your child's diet [4]. It has nutritional elements, such as medium-chain triglycerides and bioactive compounds that can be beneficial to your child's health. According to nutritionists, it is safe to give calcium-fortified coconut milk as the main drink for babies older than 12 months [5].

Keep in mind that coconut milk is not a replacement for breast milk or formula as it lacks nutrients present in breast milk. However, coconut milk is considered a good weaning food and can be used as an alternative in case of lactose intolerance in older babies (12 months plus) [6].

Here are some of the proven health benefits of coconut milk for babies and children: