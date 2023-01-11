How To Wash Your Babys Clothes? Things Parents Must Know!

A child's skin is much more delicate than ours, making them susceptible to many skin infections and allergies. One of the most important factors that can affect your child's health is their clothing.

Furthermore, the immune system of your baby is still developing, which means they may be able to catch infections and diseases almost anywhere. As a parent, you have a responsibility to ensure that your child is dressed cleanly and hygienically [1].

Tips To Wash Your Baby's Clothes

The environment has a lot to do with dust and dirt that we all carry with us. Your children's clothing is one of the most overlooked germ nests they are exposed to.

While washing your child's clothes, removing stains is not sufficient. It is important to wash your child's clothes separately with Dettol or other disinfectants in order to ensure that they are free of infection-causing bacteria and germs. Especially important is the fact that babies have a very weak immune system, and this is especially important [2][3].

Not only should you wash their clothes properly, but you should also dry them properly as well. It is extremely important to dry your child's clothes under direct sunlight to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. Here, we will discuss some of the most important reasons why your child's clothes must be washed carefully.

How To Wash Your Baby's Clothes?

Now, let's take a look at the different things you should pay attention to while washing your baby's clothes.

1. Refer to the label for washing instructions

When clothes are labelled, they are often accompanied by wash care instructions such as water temperature, hand or machine wash, etc. Manufacturers of baby clothes often include the correct, baby-safe, steps of washing the garment, which is helpful in determining how to wash the garment.

2. Disinfect and clean your hands

The human hand is a source of bacteria, so sanitise and thoroughly wash your hands before handling your baby's clothes [4].

3. Make use of non-chemical, eco-friendly detergents

Using regular detergents could damage your baby's skin, cause allergies, and even cause your baby's skin to cut. Keep in mind that your body is extremely different from that of your newborn. Choosing a detergent that is non-chemical and eco-friendly is an additional safety measure to ensure that it is safe for baby skin [5].

4. Soak before and after the wash

For the best results, soak your baby's clothes in hot water for 30 minutes before washing, wash, and finally soak in warm water after washing to ensure that the majority of bacteria is killed.

5. Preventing the spread of infections

When washing washable or reusable diapers for toddlers, make sure to remove all remnants of soap or washing powder from them. Dry them in direct sunlight, as sunlight is one of the most effective antiseptics. Do not use fresheners on your baby's clothes, since they may cause allergies. Taking care of your child's clothes is one of the reasons they need to be washed carefully [6].

6. Preventing allergies

Keeping your child's clothes neat is important to prevent allergies that can arise from dust and other foreign allergens. Keep in mind that prickly heat may not always be the reason. Children may also be allergic to the chemical dyes used on clothing. Keep your child's clothes neat in order to prevent allergies that can result from dust and other foreign allergens [7].

7. Undergarment care

As undergarments usually contact the skin directly, they require more care than other dresses. Since the skin around the genitals is more sensitive, there is a greater risk of infection [8].

The sweat can also accumulate in the undergarments, causing fungal infections. Dry these garments under direct sunlight before putting them on your child.

How To Wash New Clothes?

The azo-aniline dyes used in most synthetic textiles can trigger skin allergies. The skin can become itchy and scaly when we wear such fabrics. It is more common in areas that are subjected to friction or sweat.

Therefore, it is always recommended to wash new clothes of children prior to wearing them for the first time. Also, the humidity in the packaging during shipping can provide a perfect environment for bacteria to grow [9].

Tips For Machine Washing Your Baby's Clothes

For parents who are unable to hand wash their baby's clothes, we have provided a few tips on how to machine wash your baby's clothes.

1. Before washing your clothes, wash the baby's

You need to wash the baby's clothes first, as washing machines can be a breeding ground for bacteria. To prevent some of the bacteria from your clothes from spreading to theirs, ensure the baby's clothes have been washed first.

2. Soak the cloth in soap

It is recommended that the clothes run a full cycle by soaking them in a bucket of 35 degree Celsius water with a half cup of baby detergent for half an hour before putting them in the washing machine.

3. Repeat the rinse process twice

You should run the rinse cycle twice to ensure that the soap is fully removed from the fabric and all bacteria are removed. The first time you should use soap in the washing machine, and the second time you should not use soap or detergent. The second spin and rinse cycle should only use water [10].

On A Final Note...

Remember to ask your paediatrician about how to wash baby clothes safely and for more information and guidelines on the same.