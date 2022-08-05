Home » Pregnancy parenting » Baby

55 Unique Indian Twin Boy And Girl Names With Meanings


Advertisement

Naming a baby is next-level happiness, and the happiness doubles if the babies are twins. Parents often feel like giving their twins names that sound similar, are related and have the same starting alphabet.

Finding a suitable name for twins can be tricky, especially when they are a boy and a girl. Here, we have listed down a few of the sweetest and most meaningful twin boy and girl names. You can choose your favourites from the list and take your pick.

1. Armaan and Arushi

Armaan: Hope/Desire
Arushi: Dawn/Early morning sunshine

2. Aadrit and Ayesha

Aadrit: Respected/Lovely
Ayesha: Happy living

3. Ayush and Ahana

Ayush: Long life/health
Ahana: Immortal/First rise of the sun

4. Bhargav and Bhratiti

Bhargav: An epithet of Lord Shiva/A good archer.
Bhratiti: Vine

5. Charvik and Charu

Charvik: Intelligent/Brilliant
Charu: Divinely good-looking/charming

6. Chaitanya and Chetna

Chaitanya: Pure consciousness
Chetna: Consciousness/Excellent intelligence

7. Dhruv and Dhriti

Dhruv: Pole star/Faithful
Dhriti: Goddess Durga/ Courage

8. Daksh and Dua

Daksh: Son of Lord Brahma/Vigorous talented
Dua: Blessing/Prayer

9. Divyansh and Divya

Divyansh: God's own divine/Spiritual wisdom
Divya: Divine brilliance

10. Ekansh and Ekta

Ekansh: Whole/Absolute
Ekta: Fertility

11. Eshaan and Eshani

Eshaan: Lord Shiva/Desiring
Eshani: Consort of Lord Shiva/Wish

12. Farhan and Farah

Farhan: Joyful/Delightful
Farah: Happiness

13. Gauransh and Gargi

Gauransh: Part of Goddess Gauri
Gargi: The person who inspires to think/Goddess Durga

14. Hardik and Hrishita

Hardik: From the heart
Hrishita: The best/Who brings happiness

15. Ikshit and Innaya

Ikshit: Desired
Innaya: Care/Concern

16. Ivaan and Idaya

Ivaan: God's gracious and glorious gift.
Idhaya: Heart

17. Jivin and Jagriti

Jivin: Gives life
Jagriti: Awakening

18. Jai and Jaahanvi

Jai: Victory
Jaahanvi: Moonlight

19. Karan and Kanisha

Karan: Skilled/Smart
Kanisha: A person with glowing eyes

20. Kiaan and Kiara

Kiaan: Grace of God
Kiara: Light/Clear

21. Krishiv and Kashvi

Krishiv: Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva
Kashvi: Shining

22. Laksh and Lepakshi

Laksh: Destination/Person with a high target
Lepakshi: Rise bird

23. Lakshit and Lekha

Lakshit: Ambition
Lekha: Writing/Lightening

24. Medhansh and Myra

Medhansh: Born with intelligence
Myra: A beloved person

25. Mayank and Maya

Mayank: Moon
Maya: Illusion/Dream

26. Maanas and Marsha

Maanas: Spiritual thought
Marsha: Brave

27. Nimit and Nimisha

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nimit: Destiny/Determined
Nimisha: Twinkle of an eye

28. Nihal and Nitya

Nihal: Joyous/Successful
Nitya: Eternal

29. Nicole and Naomi

Nicole: People of victory
Naomi: Pleasantness

30. Ojas and Ojal

Ojas: Body strength
Ojal: Vision

31. Om and Ojaswini

Om: Lord Shiva
Ojaswini: Powerful/Radiant

32. Parth and Prisha

Parth: A person who never misses the target.
Prisha: Beloved

33. Pawan and Pranshi

Pawan: Wind/Breeze
Pranshi: Goddess Lakshmi

34. Pranit and Pravya

Pranit: Humble/Modest
Pravya: A person who loves to learn new things.

35. Qadim and Quirina

Qadim: Antique
Quirina: Warrior

36. Rakshit and Reena

Rakshit: Secured/Defender
Reena: Beloved/Melody

37. Rehaan and Reesha

Rehaan: Sweet-scented
Reesha: Feature/Saintly

38. Reyansh and Ruhi

Reyansh: Ray of light
Ruhi: Spiritual/Beloved

39. Sathvik and Samanta

Sathvik: Calm/Virtuous
Samanta: Flower/Blossom

40. Shivansh and Shanaya

Shivansh: A part of Lord Shiva
Shanaya: Eminent

41. Sagav and Swara

Sagav: White
Swara: Musical tone

42. Tejas and Taahira

Tejas: Strength
Taahira: Pure

43. Tanish and Tanvee

Tanish: Gold/Jewel
Tanvee: Beautiful/Delicate

44. Taksh and Tanya

Taksh: King Bharat's son/To Create
Tanya: Fairy queen

45. Udant and Urvi

Udant: Correct message
Urvi: The Earth

46. Udarsh and Udita

Udarsh: Fill up
Udita: One who has risen

47. Veer and Vidhi

Veer: Brave
Vidhi: Goddess of Destiny

48. Vihaan and Vaani

Vihaan: Dawn
Vaani: Eloquent in words

49. Vishal and Vedika

Vishal: Great
Vedika: Great

50. Wriddhish and Wakeeta

Wriddhish: Lord Ganesha
Wakeeta: Leader

51. Xavion and Xanthia

Xavion: Fighter
Xanthia: Blonde

52. Yash and Yara

Yash: Success/Splendour
Yara: Water Lady

53. Yug and Yadvi

Yug: An era
Yadvi: Goddess Durga

54. Zayaan and Zara

Zayaan: Beautiful
Zara: Radiance

55. Zashil and Zaina

Zashil: Enthusiastic
Zaina: Beauty

Read More About:
Published On August 5, 2022

Read more...