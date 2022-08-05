55 Unique Indian Twin Boy And Girl Names With Meanings

Naming a baby is next-level happiness, and the happiness doubles if the babies are twins. Parents often feel like giving their twins names that sound similar, are related and have the same starting alphabet.
Finding a suitable name for twins can be tricky, especially when they are a boy and a girl. Here, we have listed down a few of the sweetest and most meaningful twin boy and girl names. You can choose your favourites from the list and take your pick.
1. Armaan and Arushi
Armaan: Hope/Desire
Arushi: Dawn/Early morning sunshine
2. Aadrit and Ayesha
Aadrit: Respected/Lovely
Ayesha: Happy living
3. Ayush and Ahana
Ayush: Long life/health
Ahana: Immortal/First rise of the sun
4. Bhargav and Bhratiti
Bhargav: An epithet of Lord Shiva/A good archer.
Bhratiti: Vine
5. Charvik and Charu
Charvik: Intelligent/Brilliant
Charu: Divinely good-looking/charming
6. Chaitanya and Chetna
Chaitanya: Pure consciousness
Chetna: Consciousness/Excellent intelligence
7. Dhruv and Dhriti
Dhruv: Pole star/Faithful
Dhriti: Goddess Durga/ Courage
8. Daksh and Dua
Daksh: Son of Lord Brahma/Vigorous talented
Dua: Blessing/Prayer
9. Divyansh and Divya
Divyansh: God's own divine/Spiritual wisdom
Divya: Divine brilliance
10. Ekansh and Ekta
Ekansh: Whole/Absolute
Ekta: Fertility
11. Eshaan and Eshani
Eshaan: Lord Shiva/Desiring
Eshani: Consort of Lord Shiva/Wish
12. Farhan and Farah
Farhan: Joyful/Delightful
Farah: Happiness
13. Gauransh and Gargi
Gauransh: Part of Goddess Gauri
Gargi: The person who inspires to think/Goddess Durga
14. Hardik and Hrishita
Hardik: From the heart
Hrishita: The best/Who brings happiness
15. Ikshit and Innaya
Ikshit: Desired
Innaya: Care/Concern
16. Ivaan and Idaya
Ivaan: God's gracious and glorious gift.
Idhaya: Heart
17. Jivin and Jagriti
Jivin: Gives life
Jagriti: Awakening
18. Jai and Jaahanvi
Jai: Victory
Jaahanvi: Moonlight
19. Karan and Kanisha
Karan: Skilled/Smart
Kanisha: A person with glowing eyes
20. Kiaan and Kiara
Kiaan: Grace of God
Kiara: Light/Clear
21. Krishiv and Kashvi
Krishiv: Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva
Kashvi: Shining
22. Laksh and Lepakshi
Laksh: Destination/Person with a high target
Lepakshi: Rise bird
23. Lakshit and Lekha
Lakshit: Ambition
Lekha: Writing/Lightening
24. Medhansh and Myra
Medhansh: Born with intelligence
Myra: A beloved person
25. Mayank and Maya
Mayank: Moon
Maya: Illusion/Dream
26. Maanas and Marsha
Maanas: Spiritual thought
Marsha: Brave
27. Nimit and Nimisha
Nimit: Destiny/Determined
Nimisha: Twinkle of an eye
28. Nihal and Nitya
Nihal: Joyous/Successful
Nitya: Eternal
29. Nicole and Naomi
Nicole: People of victory
Naomi: Pleasantness
30. Ojas and Ojal
Ojas: Body strength
Ojal: Vision
31. Om and Ojaswini
Om: Lord Shiva
Ojaswini: Powerful/Radiant
32. Parth and Prisha
Parth: A person who never misses the target.
Prisha: Beloved
33. Pawan and Pranshi
Pawan: Wind/Breeze
Pranshi: Goddess Lakshmi
34. Pranit and Pravya
Pranit: Humble/Modest
Pravya: A person who loves to learn new things.
35. Qadim and Quirina
Qadim: Antique
Quirina: Warrior
36. Rakshit and Reena
Rakshit: Secured/Defender
Reena: Beloved/Melody
37. Rehaan and Reesha
Rehaan: Sweet-scented
Reesha: Feature/Saintly
38. Reyansh and Ruhi
Reyansh: Ray of light
Ruhi: Spiritual/Beloved
39. Sathvik and Samanta
Sathvik: Calm/Virtuous
Samanta: Flower/Blossom
40. Shivansh and Shanaya
Shivansh: A part of Lord Shiva
Shanaya: Eminent
41. Sagav and Swara
Sagav: White
Swara: Musical tone
42. Tejas and Taahira
Tejas: Strength
Taahira: Pure
43. Tanish and Tanvee
Tanish: Gold/Jewel
Tanvee: Beautiful/Delicate
44. Taksh and Tanya
Taksh: King Bharat's son/To Create
Tanya: Fairy queen
45. Udant and Urvi
Udant: Correct message
Urvi: The Earth
46. Udarsh and Udita
Udarsh: Fill up
Udita: One who has risen
47. Veer and Vidhi
Veer: Brave
Vidhi: Goddess of Destiny
48. Vihaan and Vaani
Vihaan: Dawn
Vaani: Eloquent in words
49. Vishal and Vedika
Vishal: Great
Vedika: Great
50. Wriddhish and Wakeeta
Wriddhish: Lord Ganesha
Wakeeta: Leader
51. Xavion and Xanthia
Xavion: Fighter
Xanthia: Blonde
52. Yash and Yara
Yash: Success/Splendour
Yara: Water Lady
53. Yug and Yadvi
Yug: An era
Yadvi: Goddess Durga
54. Zayaan and Zara
Zayaan: Beautiful
Zara: Radiance
55. Zashil and Zaina
Zashil: Enthusiastic
Zaina: Beauty