Roger Federer Announces Retirement: Facts About The Swiss Tennis Maestro

Tennis superstar Roger Federer, 41, is retiring from professional tennis after a series of knee surgeries, ending a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1, and helped create a golden era in men's tennis.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," Federer said Thursday in a social media post on his account. "I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."