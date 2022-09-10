Prince Charles Is Now King Charles III: Facts About New King Of The United Kingdom

Upon the passing of Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, the throne has passed to her eldest son, Prince Charles, who will now be King Charles III. The new monarch will address the British people on Friday, 9 September.

Charles III, now 73, has been the longest-serving heir apparent to become the British monarch. He will be officially proclaimed as the new King on Saturday (10 September) at St James's Palace in London.

In the years prior to his mother's accession to the throne, Charles was declared the heir apparent - the one who would succeed to the throne - when he was three years old.

Here are some facts about Charles Philip Arthur George.