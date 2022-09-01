Nobel Peace Prize Winner Mikhail Gorbachev: Facts About The Former President Of The Soviet Union

The last leader of the Soviet Union, former President Mikhail Gorbachev, died on August 30 at 91. According to a statement from the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Gorbachev died after a long illness. Gorbachev is survived by a daughter and two granddaughters. His body will be interred in a Moscow cemetery alongside his wife. Let us take a look at the life and times of Mikhail Gorbachev.
Facts About Mikhail Gorbachev
In many ways, the former leader of the Soviet Union deserves most of the credit for ending the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States of America.
Even though he is respected outside of Russia, he remains despised by his citizens. More than 70 per cent of Russians believe their country has suffered due to his tenure as supreme leader. It has been reported that Gorbachev has also been the most unpopular Russian leader of the 21st Century in the past.
Mikhail Gorbachev: Early life
Mikhail Gorbachev: Communist Party
Mikhail Gorbachev: Ending the Cold War
