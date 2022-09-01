Nobel Peace Prize Winner Mikhail Gorbachev: Facts About The Former President Of The Soviet Union

The last leader of the Soviet Union, former President Mikhail Gorbachev, died on August 30 at 91. According to a statement from the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, Gorbachev died after a long illness. Gorbachev is survived by a daughter and two granddaughters. His body will be interred in a Moscow cemetery alongside his wife. Let us take a look at the life and times of Mikhail Gorbachev.

Facts About Mikhail Gorbachev

In many ways, the former leader of the Soviet Union deserves most of the credit for ending the Cold War between the Soviet Union and the United States of America.