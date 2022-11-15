Mahesh Babus Father, Krishna, Passes Away At 80: Facts About The Veteran Actor

Facts About Krishna, The Veteran Telugu Actor

1. Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy is the actor's full name.

2. Krishna was born in Burripalem, Guntur district of present-day Andhra Pradesh, on 31 May 1943.

3. He was married twice, to Indira Devi (1952-2022) and to Vijaya Nirmala (1969-2019). He had five children with Indira Devi, two sons, Ramesh Babu and Mahesh Babu, and three daughters, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini.

4. The actor began his career with minor roles in films such as Kula Gothralu (1961), Padandi Mundhuku (1962), and Paruvu Prathishta (1963).

5. He also played the lead role in Doondi and Sunderlal Nehta's hit film Gudachaari 116 (1966), which brought the spy genre to the forefront of Telugu cinema.