Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2022: Inspirational Quotes By The Former Prime Minister Of India

The second Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri spoke the language of a common man. Firmly following the Gandhian footsteps, he was one of those patriots who led the country with his insight, grit and blueprint of his political visions.

Recognised for his individualistic stance in major political decisions, Lal Bahadur Shastri was a core idealist whose political leanings were directly influenced by his value system. He is remembered not as a leader with a political clout, but as an idealist born to wipe the tears of the common man.

Born on 2 October 1904 at Mughalsarai, situated about seven miles away from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. He was the born in difficult circumstances that gave him a taste of simple living with high thinking. Made of firmer mettle, Lal Bahadur, as an adolescent of 16 years, found his calling as a freedom fighter and joined the noncooperation movement. He gave up his academic pursuit in response to Mahatma's call. He threw himself heart mind and soul into the freedom struggle, led campaigns, and spent seven years in Jail as well.

Later, as the Minister of Railways, he felt morally responsible for a railway accident in which he had no hand. There was a major railway mishap in Mahbubnagar, Andhra Pradesh, killing around 112 people in August 1956. His decision to resign from this post was widely appreciated, even by former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who spoke highly of him in the Parliament.

The runaway successes of the Congress party in the General Elections of 1952, 1957 and 1962 were totally due to Lal Bahadur Shashtri's adherence to causes and his organizational genius. An integral part of his life were those thirty years of dedicated service that he offered to the nation.

Some of Lal Bahadur Shastri's genuine reflections on the status of our country and its people are curated here as his quotes. Go through these quotes that give a deeper insight into his personality.

1. "Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation."

2. "We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war."

3. "I am not as simple as I look."

4. "We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world

6. "We believe in freedom, freedom for the people of each country to follow their destiny without external interference."

8. "We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country."

9. "We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, colour or creed, and his right to better, fuller, and richer life."

10. "There comes a time in the life of every nation when it stands at the crossroads of history and must choose which way to go."

11. "No doubt we have to have bigger projects, bigger industries, basic industries, but it is a matter of the highest importance that we look to the common man, the weakest element in the society."

12. "We are a very big and vast Government, and naturally, every ministry is becoming bigger and bigger. It becomes, therefore, essential that there should be proper coordination."

13. "I had always been feeling uncomfortable in my mind about giving advice to others and not acting upon it myself."

14. "We believe in peace in the settlement of all disputes through peaceful means, in the abolition of war, and, more particularly, nuclear war."

15. "I tremble when I am reminded of the fact that I have to be in charge of this country and Parliament, which had been led by no less a person than Jawaharlal Nehru."