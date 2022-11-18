International Men’s Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share On This Day

Every year International Men's Day is observed on 19 November. The day is observed to acknowledge the role played by men in our society and to raise awareness about their health. It is also observed to promote a sense of positive masculinity.

The day also highlights the emotions and the expression of one's masculinity in a positive manner. This year we are here with some quotes, wishes and messages that you can share with your wonderful men around you. Scroll down the article to go through those quotes, wishes and messages.

1. "To celebrate men's positive contributions to society, community, family, marriage, childcare, and to the environment, we observe International Men's Day."

2. "A man is the most beautiful part of God's creation who starts compromising at a very tender age. We wish you a Happy International Men's Day."

3. "A father nurtures his son to help him start his life, more importantly, he helps him become a MAN. Happy International Men's Day!"

4. "A real man does not care about what other people think about him, and he just does what he has to do to have peace within him, Happy International Men's Day."

5. "A big hello to all the men who are good husbands, good brothers, good sons, good fathers, good friends and hard workers. We wish you a Happy International Men's Day."

6. "A Happy International Men's Day to all the caring and supportive men out there."

7. "It is the time to thank all the men around us. Wish you a Happy International Men's Day."

8. "You sacrifice your happiness and life for the welfare of your family and loved ones. We wish you a Happy International Men's Day."

9. "It's the time to acknowledge and thank men for doing all the good things to bring a smile on our faces. Have a great International Men's Day."

10. "To be a real man is to know how to face your rejection, failures and hardships. We wish you a Happy International Men's Day."

11. "Dear men thank you for making our lives beautiful and wonderful. Happy International Men's Day."