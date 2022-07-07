You Can Be Who You Want To Be: 16-YO School Boy Wears Red Ballgown To Prom, Delighted Twitterati Reacts

Twitter users have gone into a frenzy after seeing a schoolboy wearing a stunning dress to his school prom. The 16-year-old boy, Korben stepped out of his home in a sequined red tuxedo and a ball gown skirt. The post has garnered over 7 million views on social media.

In a BBC report, Korben's mother, Nina Green shared a photo of the 16-year-old wearing the dress. "At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I'm so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible," she wrote while sharing the pictures. "He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side - with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben... but in a dress."

It was Koren's wish to wear a dress to his prom since he was 12 years old and his dream came true when he turned 16. 'It sends a message - you can be who you want to be,' said Korben. The importance of getting accepted is really important, especially when it comes from loved ones. Green said that she is incredibly proud of her son because he stood up for himself rather than fitting into stereotypes. Apart from this, the staff and schoolmates at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk also appreciated his idea and cheered for him.

'As soon as he got out of the car, everyone just cheered and I was crying, some of the teachers were crying, because he was being who he wanted to be. Everyone has been very supportive, and his year group has been incredible. If you let your child be who they are then you'll get nothing but the best out of them,' Green said.

Nothing can beat the feeling of acceptance and Green says that she wants parents to know that it is okay to support their children. Also, other parents have approached her asking for advice on how to support her own son, who has recently come out as gay. "I really hope it will help others be more accepting, let proud parents feel they are not alone, and that they can celebrate their children, and for young people to know there is a network there if they need it. You need to accept your children for who they are," she recalled.

The tweet has also grabbed the attention of Ru Paul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage, who is also Korben's favourite. She retweeted the post saying 'Ohhhhhhhh yes! You are an amazing beautiful mom and your child is a STAR.' It was during Green and Korben's travel to the London Pride when their notifications blew up. People also recognised him at the Pride march where someone said 'Are you the boy in the red dress? I think you're amazing,' mentioned Korben.

Green also shared a picture from the pride, and wrote, "Wow! When I posted images of my son being true to himself I never expected it to get the response it has," she wrote. The support & positivity has been overwhelming & have totally drowned out the few negative ones which we take no notice of. It's his life and I'm letting him live it."