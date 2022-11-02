Shah Rukh Khans First and Only Gay Role In A Film: Know All About It

In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones: Facts

1. In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones is a 1989 Indian English-language television film directed by Pradip Krishen and written by Arundhati Roy.

2. Arjun Raina plays the title role, with Roshan Seth and Arundhati Roy playing supporting roles.

3. Shahrukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee, both struggling actors on the Delhi theatre circuit at the time, play small but significant roles in the film.

4. The film was a trilingual production. The majority of the dialogues were in English, while the characters spoke Hindi or Punjabi.

5. The movie offers a glimpse into college life in '70s Delhi, complete with friendship, the yearning of the youth, and disregard for authority shared by students, a rock-and-roll soundtrack, and a year before the Emergency.