Powerful LGBTQ Quotes That Will Fill You With Pride And Keep You Motivated In 2023

The advent of urge for liberation started when Europeans arrived in pre-colonial America and brought with them anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs and laws.

Numerous reports state that the first queer rights group in the US was founded by a German Immigrant in 1924.

Soon, in the 1950s more groups began to form and over a period of time, they became more active and grew larger in size. Some of them are the Mattachine Society in 1951 and the Daughters of Bilitis in 1955. In the 1960s, people were seen marching in groups and fighting for gay and lesbian rights holding pro-gay hand-lettered signs.

In Los Angeles (1959) and San Francisco (1966) some of the first rights took place that was focussed on transgender rights. It was during that time that drag queens and trans women protested against their attempted arrests.

It was from 28 June- 3 July 1969, when a series of protests were organised by the people from the gay community due to the raids and violence by police on 28 June 1969 at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighbourhood n New York City.

28 June 1970, marks the first anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which was also the day when the first Pride parade took place. This is something we all are familiar with today due to the momentum it gained over the past few years.

According to multiple news reports, last year, the National Medical Commission of India stated, "that action should be taken against medical professionals who prescribe illegal practices such as conversion therapy.

How ironic it is that we give so much importance to relationships and families, and yet the concept of a 'family' is defined as something which 'consists of a single, unchanging unit with a mother and a father (who remain constant over time) and their children'. Unfortunately, this is how it is perceived legally and socially.

Even 5 years after Article 377 of the Indian Penal Code has been scrapped, the future of the LGBTQ community is still bleak and shrouded by discrimination, violence, hate crimes, and injustice. This may not be Pride Month, but that shouldn't stop us from keeping ourselves motivated.



Powerful LGBTQ Quotes That Will Fill You With Pride And Keep You Motivated In 2023

1. "Freedom isn't just about voting and marrying and kissing on the street, although all of these things are important. Freedom is also about what you will allow yourself to do." - David Levithan, Two Boys Kissing

2. 'Being asked why you're gay is like being asked why you were born human!' - K.L. Laitinen

3. 'Only by speaking out can we create lasting change. And that change begins with coming out.' - DaShanne Stokes

4. 'Sometimes it takes more than shouting it to show your pride. It takes more than a sign, a fabulous outfit, or a month of parades. Pride has to resonate from within; shine out to everyone around you. It has meant something to you and only you first before you announce it to the world.' - Solange Nicole

5. 'I would not worship a God who is homophobic and that is how deeply I feel about this. I would refuse to go to a homophobic heaven. No, I would say sorry, I mean I would much rather go to the other place.' - Desmond Tutu

6. You have to go the way your blood beats. If you don't live the only life you have, you won't live some other life, you won't live any life at all.''- James Baldwin, writer, and activist

7. Gender identity belongs to the person who lives it, but one cannot deny that observers will make assumptions about us based on their understanding or comprehension of gender signals.' - Jamison Green, Becoming a Visible Man

8. 'How many years has it taken people to realize that we are all brothers and sisters and human beings in the human race?' - Marsha P. Johnson, a Darg Queen and a Gay Liberation Activist

9. It is revolutionary for any trans person to choose to be seen and visible in a world that tells us we should not exist.' - Laverne Cox, a Transgender Rights Activist, and an Actress

10. 'We are powerful because we have survived.' - Audre Lorde - a Writer, and Civil Rights Activist