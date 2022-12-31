Why Do The Chinese Celebrate The New Year For A Stretch Of 15 Days?

Chinese New Year starts when new moon arrives on the first day of the first lunar month and ends when it is full moon, 15 days later. Celebrations are meant to welcome the luck of the new year into their existence and also to chase out the bad vibes of the previous year. They include bursting of firecrackers, fireworks, and wearing red clothes and decorations. Colourful red envelopes with money are gifted to the young by the old. This is also the time for feasts and family reunions. They also refer this holiday to as the Lunar New Year because the dates for this festival are fixed according to the phases of the moon. Scroll down the article for the rest of the information.

1st Day

The festival traditionally begins on the first day of the first lunar month in the Chinese calendar and ends on the 15th; this day is called Lantern Festival. People visit family and friends especially senior most members of the family during this period for a closer bonding. Sweet treats are exchanged so that the upcoming days carry the same element. Sweets and fruits are served on a round or octagonal tray named as the tray of togetherness. Sweets will be arranged in 8 or 9 units which represent luck.

The visitor will get oranges, mandarins and the like as fruits are the indicators of wealth and luck. The day starts a trail of hopes for prosperity, wealth and happiness. A traditional Buddhist vegetarian dish using 18 ingredients (Here again 18 is lucky and gives wealth) is prepared on the first day of Chinese New Year. Every single ingredient of the Jai dish which is also called buddhas delight is associated with some symbol.

Abstaining from meat enhances longevity on this day. As per Buddhas commandments, killing and eating an animal is prohibited on the first day of the New year as it is a vegetarian day. Troupes performing Lion dance, Chinese operas and Dragon Dances can be spotted in the streets or on private premises.

Advertisement

2nd Day

As per Chinese traditions, Tsai Shen, the God of Wealth, leaves heavenwards on this day. They send the deity after burning the picture they had welcomed in the New Year's Eve.

In honour of the deity, people will eat wontons made in the shape of an ingot. Married women pay a visit to their parental household. Ancestral worship is also a common feature that is observed on this day. Strays, pets, and dogs are fed as well. This day happens to be the birthday of the Dog.

3rd Day

If there is death within the extended family the members stop visiting homes as a mark of respect to the dead. The third day of the New Year is allocated to grave-visiting instead. Businesses closed due to the festival will be reopened today to welcome the lucky vibes of the new year. But the conversative Chinese open only after the completion of the fifth day as they are specially concerned about ghosts roaming about that day.

4th Day

The same arrangements continue on this day as well. This is the birth day of the sheep.

5th Day

God of wealth is worshipped on this day. No one stays longer outdoors on this day because of the fear that the wealth god may miss visiting their homes. All businesses will be reopened and sweeping the floor is resumed. People reunite with their friends and old classmates to extend the fun. This is the day of the Ox and the cattle.

6th Day

This day is essentially meant for visiting temples, kith and kin and friends.

7th Day

This day is allotted to ordinary mortals whose day is also referred to as Day of Men or Men Day. This is the day when all commoners grow older by a year and hence certain foods as per their origins are served to them for dinner. The ingredients of the dishes served have symbolic connotations and they should work on your health as well. Dishes prepared out of vegetables or raw fish and vegetable salad in combination namely Yusheng are consumed.

8th Day

It is the day to mark family reunion with a dinner and at midnight prayer is submitted to the Jade Emperor.

9th Day

The Jade Emperor is believed to be the ruler of all Heavens

10th To 12th Day:

People feast on sumptuous dishes along with family and friends.

13th Day

This is the day to cleanse the digestive system of all those heavy foods and rice and greens are consumed to clean your gut.

14th Day

Preparations will be made for the Lantern Festival.

15th Day

It is the day of the first full moon after the New year and it is known as Lantern Festival Day. One more reunion dinner with lanterns and oranges is held. One should eat special sweet dumplings made of rice flour balls with sugar fillings. Lantern fairs are organized and children are seen taking them to temples. The festival is all about guiding lost souls back home, at the same time celebrating positive vibes between people and nature.