What Does Your Favourite Dessert Reveal About Your Personality?

Your true personality is unveiled when you are given a box full of lovely munchy sweets to eat. The first one you pick up is the one that bears your personality stamp. Your favourite dessert is an extension of your personality.

You have a delicious side that resonates with the spirit of the festivals and your dessert is always carefully selected after a lot of mismatches. Let us unravel your delicious personality that will decide who you are based on what you pick from the plate.

1 Kaju Katli

If you are especially enamoured of Kaju Katli, your personality heavily drifts towards looking and l living in sophistication. You are a positive person who sees an optimistic rainbow in every situation that you are a part of. You otherwise come across, in social situations as elegant, polite, well-mannered, polished, refined, regal, and cultured. Social graces are of momentous importance to you in every context. You are a courteous soul that respects every one for their intrinsic merit. You don't believe in extravagant parties where money is spent lavishly on unnecessary things. You exactly know the pulse of people and their needs and provide just that, at the right moment. This is why you are labelled as a great host. You are a judicious mix of the pragmatic and emotional in the most apt proportions.

2 Gulab Jamun

You are the life of a party and stand out at every instance if you are an ardent lover of those slurpy roundels of Gulab Jamun. You know how to lace every situation with the element of fun. You have a reservoir of jokes which you unleash on people at the most strategic moment and keep people in splits. Humour for you, is something that is as easy as peeling an orange. You love to host amazing parties for celebrating any moment. You are otherwise, brave, spontaneous, energetic, and "the person in that corner with a resounding laughter. "You know how to enliven every one's mood and spirit as you are mostly guided by heart than head. You enjoy the present and it is where you love to be in. You are a highly adjustable person who can understand moods and behave accordingly

3 Motichoor Ladoo

If you label Ladoo, as your favourite dessert, your personality shows up as funny, boisterous, simple and intellectually gifted. You would love to explore the unknown facets of life all the time, and it so happens that you love the very first brush with anything and get bored with it all later. You are the proverbially lazy person who backs out unawares once you find yourself in the middle of a tough project that outwits you. If you love the coconut ladoo variety, you are a quick wit, talented, intellectual and a thinker. If you love Besan ladoo, you live a simple but fun-loaded life. It does not really matter to you if you are not noticed by anyone in a gathering. You love a lot of quiet around you and celebrate the meaningful relationships rather than celebrating it vainly in a big gathering.

4 Jalebi

Warm, friendly, innocent yet at the same time, with smart, outgoing, and happy go lucky traits, you are the one to lose your temper under any given situation. You are unruffled by any situation, ticklish to challenging. Your looks contradict your behaviour. On the exterior, you look stern but internally you are the sweetest person that we could ever get to see. You are always a kid at heart who refuses to grow old with age. You are the spirit that makes new friends and disseminates your happy vibrations wherever you go. You are good at analysis and at solving complicated problems of the logical kind.