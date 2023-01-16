Republic Day 2023: Beating The Retreat Ceremony

Republic day is a military ceremony that is celebrated at the conclusion of the Republic Day events. Republic day is observed ceremoniously on 26 January every year and the nation is getting ready to celebrate the national festival in a grandest way imaginable. Every year, this time, the Beating Retreat Ceremony is held at Vijay Chowk. The chief guest for this ceremony has to be head of the state, who is none other than President of India. The military troops march their way on the streets, in a very well-coordinated parade, to mark the end of the combat, lower the flags and close the gates. The word Beating retreat was inspired and originated from the drum beating event.

Republic Day 2023: History

The Beating Retreat Ceremony first began in the 1950's, soon after Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited India post-independence, Major Roberts, an officer in the infantry regiment of Indian army was the key figure behind the Retreat idea and this was conceived as a response to the request from First Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru to mark the arrival of Elizabeth II and Prince Phillips.

Republic Day 2023: Facts About Beating The Retreat Ceremony:

1. This Beating Retreat Ceremony is on the third day after Republic Day, which is on 29 January.

2. Section D in the ministry of Defence is in charge of conducting this ceremony.

3. Beating Retreating Ceremony is chosen to be celebrated at Raisina Hills, an area of New Delhi with a string of official residences and offices

4. In memory of Indian victory over Pakistan in 1971, a beautiful version of "Swarnim Vijay" will be performed at the ceremony.

5. Other new compositions to be performed include the Air Force's Tiranga Senani and Nida Yodha, the Navy's Bharat Vandana, the Army Mil's Garud Prahar and Sambodhan Eco, and the Massed Band's Bharat Ke Jawan.

6. Pipe bands perform the retreat which consists of massed bands of Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Army.

7. From 2016, Delhi Police bands and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have begun to participate in the Beating Retreating Ceremony.

8. Buglers play "Fanfare" to begin the Beating the Retreat 2022 ritual and "Sare Jahan Se Accha" to close it.

9. Various events are organised on this day which is why the Centre has launched an online Invitation Management Portal to send e-invitations to dignitaries/guests, and also help the general public book tickets online for the events.

Republic Day 2023: The Order of Ceremony

1. President will preside over the programme. After the salute by the Presidents Body Guard, National anthem will be played by massed bands, unfurling the national flag at the same time.

2. Massed bands of the Tri services, march in mind blowing coordination, in intricate patterns while the popular tunes are being played.

3. The last bands to perform are the Air Force and Navy bands.

4. As the Beating Retreat Ceremony is about to conclude, the national flag is lowered

5. Firecrackers are burst in breath taking patterns once the president leaves the ceremony.

Republic Day 2023: How To Purchase Tickets Online For The Event

1. Tickets can also be purchased from the Booths upon producing an Original Photo ID Card [Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport] which you will also be required to carry into the venue at Vijay Chowk,

2. Tickets for various events are issued which can be procured on the official portal www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. The grand and glorious parade that marches exuberantly on Kartavya path is watched by thousands of interested people. Get insight on how to book the online tickets to be a part of the event.

3. Only mobile numbers can be used for ticket reservation, and 10 tickets per phone number are allowed to be booked. Booths for the ticket purchase are located at the following premises.

• Jantar Mantar (Near Main Gate)

• Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1)

• Parliament House (Reception Office)

• Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2)

• Shastri Bhawan (Gate No 3

4. Visit the website at http://www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.

5. Register your mobile number on the portal.

6. Enter the Captcha and fill in the details of individuals who are going to attend it.

7. Key in the OTP after filling in the details.

8. Choose the kind of ticket that you have on your mind.

9. After all these steps pay the sum online.

10. You can expect the tickets passes/tickets to be delivered through emails/SMS.

The timings are between 10 AM to 12:30 PM and in the afternoon, it is from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.