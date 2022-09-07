World First Aid Day 2022: Date, History, Significance And Theme

Every year, World First Aid Day is observed on the second Saturday of September to raise public awareness of how first aid can save lives in everyday crises. World First Aid Day 2022 falls on 10 September.

Knowing the basics of first aid is a necessity for anyone. In addition, being aware of what has to be done and when during a situation that needs medical attention is always a plus point.

World First Aid Day: History

World First Aid Day was established by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in 2000.

During the battle of Solferino on 24 June 1859, a young Geneva merchant, Henry Dunant, suffered horrendous misery and agony. Nevertheless, the man obtained the necessary equipment and supplies for them and assisted in the construction of makeshift hospitals. A Memory of Solferino, his book published in 1863, led to the formation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

As outlined in the book, Dunant proposed the creation of an independent organization that provides immediate care to wounded soldiers. In the aftermath of his writings going viral, Dunant founded the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and is considered a co-founder of the organization.

World First Aid Day: Significance

Every year, millions of people and animals are injured and die due to a lack of timely medical attention. Therefore, learning first aid can prevent major incidents by providing immediate care until professional assistance arrives.

Around the world, more than 100 Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies organize events and ceremonies on the second Saturday of September to raise public awareness of the importance of first aid in everyday life and in times of emergency. First aid should be accessible to all, including the most vulnerable, and should form part of a broader development strategy.

World First Aid Day 2022: Theme

World First Aid Day 2022 theme is Lifelong First Aid.

In line with Strategy 2030, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is committed to scaling up its first aid programs to make every National Society around the world capable of preparing communities - with a high-quality approach - to face disasters as well as daily risks.