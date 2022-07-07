World Chocolate Day 2022: Date, History, Benefits, And Significance

What is it about chocolate that almost everyone finds tempting and irresistible? Well, the answer is rather complex, and it is so much more than simply tasting nice and smelling good. The psychology behind craving chocolate is that it makes people happy and reduces their levels of stress. This happens because if the experience of having a cholocate is a source of joy for you, then it can release dopamine, a feel-good neurotransmitter, into particular areas of the brain.

Therefore, we can happily say that chocolate is a blessing to the entire human race and more so because 'STRESSED' spelt backwards is 'DESSERTS'. On World Cholocate day, we got infinite reasons to know more and celebrate this versatile ingredient.

World chocolate Day 2022: Date

Every year, the World Chocolate Day is celebrated on Thursday, 07 July 2022.

World chocolate Day 2022: History

It is celebrated by gifting loved ones, with fancy boxes of chocolates. Let us get back in time, to its origin, in the 1550s. The basic ingredient of your mushy slurpy chocolate is the tropical Theobroma Cacao tree seeds which were used way back, in the Olmec civilization in Mesoamerica. After Europeans discovered America, there was a huge spurt in the demand for chocolates. In 1847, the very first Choco bar was made by JR Fry and Sons, who introduced to the world the idea that chocolates could be eaten, not just drunk as beverages.

The exquisite blend of cacao powder and sugar with cacao butter, moulded into a delicious paste, was the first step toward creating filled chocolates with flavoured centres. For some, it was the staple diet, for others, it was a great gift idea for any occasion except bereavement. Cadbury was the first company to connect the two interesting concepts together, Valentine's day and chocolate.

The fancy box of chocolates that you normally see are actually the handiwork of the Cadbury, whose penchant for ornamentation, produced head turning packages with assorted bonbons, chocolate flavoured ganache and fruity cremes all queued up inside the heavily decorated box.

Now it was time, for the valentine chocolate to take shape. The heart shaped boxes that came with choco goodies also doubled up as a case for love letters, and other mementos. Chocolate lovers can find varieties of chocolates, including Milk chocolate, Dark chocolate, Unsweetened chocolate (Baking chocolate), Cocoa powder White chocolate, Caramelized White chocolate, Ruby chocolate, Semisweet chocolate, Raw chocolate and more to tickle their tastebuds.

World chocolate Day 2022: Gifting Chocolates

Apart from this, Chocolate gift symbolizes love, passion, and happy life. A heart-shaped box of chocolate surely spells love and romance, the basic element that adds an amorous dimension to Valentine's Day. From the time of the Aztecs, chocolates have been used as aphrodisiacs. It has been extolled as the ultimate elixir of love.

Chocolates can enhance the taste of anything they are thrown into. A chocolate is meant for all personality types, and all times, and seasons. as it makes any one happy the moment, they pop it into their mouths. You can create luxurious desserts from a chocolate or just use it in a plain simple way. In case you are one of those without a sweet tooth, or good health, you still have a chance. Either choose a sugarless chocolate available in plenty in markets or choose a dark chocolate with a high cocoa percentage with low added sugar.

World chocolate Day 2022: Health Benefits

Chocolate seems to have elicited a mixed range of reactions by health experts who opine that excessive consumption of these led to high sugar, and hypertension. But a review of chocolate's health effects published in the Netherlands Journal of Medicine has certain arguments against this theory.

As per this theory, chocolates have a high level of antioxidants and can prevent memory decline in adults. Cholesterol levels could be lowered due to its consumption, as per some reports and surveys. All that we know is that chocolates surely lead to weight gain.

Some more researchers are of the opinion that it may block ageing, reduce oxidative stress, regulate blood pressure and keep atherosclerosis at bay. High cocoa content in dark chocolates, offers more health benefits. Certain keto dieters consume dark chocolates with more than 70 percent of cocoa.

Several researchers have also concluded that Chocolate contains numerous interesting psychoactive chemicals. These include anandamide, a neurotransmitter, which is derived from the Sanskrit term 'ananda' and means 'joy, bliss, delight'. Anandamides stimulate the brain in much the same way that cannabis does, mentions a BBC report.

However, it is a common experience that chocolate consumption induces a temporary feeling of elation due to the release of dopamine. Further, Dark chocolate is known to release Serotonin and Phenylethylamine. Increased levels of these hormones, certainly leave you feeling temporarily euphoric.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons