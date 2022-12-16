Vijay Diwas 2022: Interesting Facts About 1971 India-Pakistan War And Birth Of Bangladesh

The historic war between the neighbouring countries of Pakistan and India started on December 3, 1971, when the Independence movement was going on in East Pakistan. After a fiercely fought battle that lasted for 13 days, the Pakistan army surrendered unconditionally on 16 December. These warring moments between the two factions in 1971, redefined the history of the subcontinent and created Bangladesh as a separate entity. It was also a standing witness that proved the mettle of our Indian Armed Forces including the Army, Navy and Air Force.

This war was the result of the liberation war of Bangladesh and the subsequent ill-treatment of the people of East Pakistan by West Pakistan.

News about the mass genocide against Bengalis by the Pakistan Military that caused about 10 million people t migrate to India, was reported.

War began with an airstrike by PAF on the fields of North Western India as a part of its Operation Chengiz Khan. The Taj Mahal was covered with Twigs and Leaves to hide it from the sight of the enemy forces.

The Indian Air Force also launched about 4000 sorties in the western front and two thousand on the east. PAF had about 2800 and 30 sorties on the two fronts and could not retaliate adequately. IAF continued to raid forward Pakistani air bases till the end of the war.

The Indian Navy's Western Naval Command attacked them unawares on the Karachi port under the code name Trident on December 04-05 night.

Although Pakistan tried to respond back, the Indian army captured several thousand kilometres of the enemy territory.

There were maximum casualties on the Pakistan front with around 8000 dead and 25000 wounded soldiers India lost 3000 soldiers and 12000 injured soldiers.

The Mukti Bahini guerrillas in East Pakistan empowered the might of Indian forces by agreeing to fight against Pakistan in the East. They were provided with armour and training from the Indian army.

The Soviet Union sided with India in the war. On the other hand, the United States supported Pakistan economically and materially.

At the end of the war, the 93000 Pakistani troops led by Niazi surrendered to the allied forces. But they were returned as a part of the Shimla agreement of 1972.