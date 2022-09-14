Unusual Names For Babies And Their Meanings

Children are a bundle of joy and choosing a correct name can be a tough yet pleasurable challenge for parents. Sometimes, the name that you would so lovingly choose for the baby may be the name that your child refuses to grow old with. Well make a cup of tea or coffee for yourself, and leave this tricky job to us.

We have curated unusual and beautiful baby names for boys/girls to name your cherubic bundle of joy.

Aabha - Ray of light

Aachal - Steady or immovable

Aadhya - First

Aadipta - Bright

Adrika - Mountain, Hill, An Apsara Or Celestial Nymph.

Aadya - Excellent and the first or primeval'

Aakanksha - Desire

Adrishya - One who conceals herself

Ameya - One whose merits cant be measured

Anokhi - Unique

Anoohya - Indescribable

Anindita - One who is blameless

Ani - One who is unique

Anadya - Existing for eternity

Anya - One who is a stranger

Arohi - One who is always on the rise,

Aarna - Another beautiful name of Goddess Lakshmi

Atulya - Incomparable

Aparajitha - One who always wins

Hindu Names For Baby Boys

Aryaman- Sun God

Aadyot - Praise

Bidyut - Electricity

Bhaswar - Glorious

Adhik The greater

Ateeth- The one who is beyond everything

Aadhunik - New or latest

Aadi - 'The beginning' ,'the first' or most important

Aadimool - The starting point for everything

Aahir - Name of a raga in music ( aahir bhairav)

Adheesh - One who rules

Amey - The one whose mertis cant be measured

Anaadi - The one who has no beginning

Avyay - Infinite

Agamya - The one who is indomitable

Achintya - One who is beyond thought

Agni - It means fire

Ayan - The epoch

Aahlaad - Delight

Aahvaan - Invitation

Aakaar - Shape

Ambar - Clothes, sky

Aalap - Prelude to a raga

Aalok - Enlightenment or light of divinity'.

Aamod - Pleasure

Aanan - Face

Aapt - The one who is close

Aarav - It means 'peaceful and calm'.

Aaroha - Ever rising

Christian Baby Girl Names And Their Meanings

Aayla - A mountain peak

Adah - An assembly

Addilyn - Noble

Adriel - Flock of God

Alima - Intelligent, Wise, Cultured, Strong

Analia - Grace

Atarah- Crown

Brea - Hill

Cora - Maiden

Danica - Morning star'

Delaney dark - Challenger

Dinah - Avenged

Elora - 'God gives the laurel'; a crown of victory

Ember - 'Smoldering remains of a fire'

Estefana - Someone crowned with laurels

Estelia - Star

Estelita - Bright sparkling stars.

Eternity - Infinity or forever.

Eve - To breathe

Gianna - 'God's grace'

Imogen - Innocent

Ina - 'Christian queen'

Jaelyn - 'Ambitious'

Leona - 'Like a lion'

Makena - 'A happy one'

Mireya - Admired, Miracle

Nimah - Blessing

Oriana - Rrising

Pandora - All gifted

Rayna - Pure

Remi - Oarsman

Seraphina - Fiery winged

Thea - Goddess

Valentina - Brave;

Zuri - Beautiful

Christian Baby Boy Names And Their Meanings

Aaron - Sea or water

Adrian - A person with paramount strength

Abner - Father of Light

Benett - Honourable or blessed

Brion - Strong and honourable

Collin - A creative person

Cyril - Majesty or King

Dylan - One who wins over people's minds

Eric - A ruler of peace

Felix - A fortunate person

Fergus - A person of great strength

Gerard - Strong-hearted or brave-hearted

Harold - Ruler of the army

Jerrod - Down To Earth

Jude - A disciple of Jesus

Kian - Royal, a majestic King

Luke - A biblical name; Luke was one of the authors of the New Testament

Manuel - In possession of great power, strong

Nathan - Gift of God

Phelan - Joyful by nature

Phil - A good friend, one who loves horses

Ryan - Little King or Illustrious

Sean - Lord is gracious and merciful

Ted - A precious gift of God

Vidor - Very cheerful and joyous

Wilfred - A pleasant wish for peace and tranquillity

Wynn - Holy, fair and blessed one

York - From the farm

Zane - Gift from God

Zeph - Extremely precious to the Lord

Muslim Names For Baby Boys And Their Meanings

Adnan - Paradise

Azam - One who is the greatest of all

Basim - Smiling

Dilbar - Lover

Farhan - Cheerful, Joyful, or happy

Faraz - Divine

Hamid - The one who deserves praise.

Hashim - Destroyer of evil. A variant of this name is Hashaam

Ihsan - Benevolence, kindness, and generosity

Irshad - Order or guidance

Javed - Immortal

Kabir - The great

Kaizer - An emperor

Mahir - Skilful

Nadeem - Friend

Nadir- Precious

Nafees - Pure

Rafeeq - A kind friend

Rayhan- Fragrance

Riaz- Practise

Sameer - A pleasant companion

Sharif - A gentleman

Tahir - Holy

Tuhin - Snow

Umar - Life, age

Zaheer - Supporter

Zain - Good, light

Aadila - An honest person

Aafia - Someone who is just and fair

Aamara - An immortal being

Ahana - First rays of the sun

Aasma - The precious blue sky

Aatirah - A pleasant fragrance

Adeena - A divine personality

Ada - A stylish individual

Afia - Hale and hearty

Aila - A person of great nobility

Akilah - A girl with wisdom

Ariana - An enthusiastic person

Arisha - A person who has a tranquil demeanour

Asmara - An alluring butterfly

Ayra - The beginning of something

Azalia - A flower that is extremely mesmerising

Azra- Indicating the purity of a person's soul

Arzoo - A wish or desire

Asin - A person with immense beauty