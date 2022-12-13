A Fun Event By ITC Sunrise Spices In Jharkhand Witnesses Surge In Footfall, Women Winning Contests, And More

The festive season of the year is here and therefore, it will be fun to spice it up with fun events, games and entertainment. There is an ongoing event in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) organised by one of the biggest spice brands of India, ITC Sunrise Spices along with their campaign #SunriseSuperhitZaika, which is already witnessing a surge in footfall.

People from all age groups are chipping in, especially the ones who have an unmatched appetite for food and fun and women in particular. They were more attracted towards the game where they were sharing their own unique experiences of successful attempts and embarrassing experiences with food items prepared by them. Also, there were also participating in tasks to check their culinary skills like chopping vegetables fast and proportionately, frying snacks perfectly, and more.

While everyone wanted to try their luck in contests, kids too were not limiting themselves in this event as well. Be it guessing the food of their favourite Bollywood stars, or sharing their first memory of food, they swept many awards throughout the event, winning love and appreciation too from the public.

If you are a resident of this city, then surely you have seen these fun events. You can catch and be a part of this ongoing fun event in P&M Mall, Jamshedpur. There is no entry fee charged to attend the event. You can just walk in, play simple games and participate in the events to win exciting awards and gift hampers.

We can vouch for the fact that if you have never visited these locations before, then you are missing out on all the fun and excitement. The enthusiasm is so high that people, especially women are actually stopping by while on their way to work, trying their luck, participating in these games and winning cool freebies. Also, as per sources, canter will be spotted in Ranchi at Ratu road, Harmu, Piskamore and Ashok Nagar.