Sunburn Festival 2022: Dates, History, Celebrations, How To Reach And Nearby Places

One of the world's biggest festivals is going to take place from 28 December to 30 December 2022, on Vagator Beach in Goa. This one is Asia's largest 3-day Electronic Music Festival and is a heady mix of upbeat and ethnic culture that is celebrated with zest. Yes, you have guessed it right! The Sunburn festival is here.

This year, in 2022, the 16th edition of Sunburn is going to be celebrated for three days with the theme 'The Future is Now.' The best Electronic Dance Music in Goa is set to eclectic beats and the roaring background of the sea. It is a huge stage set up for the concerts held by the beachside, that attracts the crowds anxiously waiting to listen to their favourite tunes belted by their favourite singers and dancers. With the exception of Ultra and Tomorrow land, Sunburn Goa occupies the unrivalled third place among the top music festivals in the world.

Sunburn Music Festival 2022: History

First organized in 2007, with a motive to provide a platform for budding artists, the Sunburn festival caught the fancy of people and established itself as a major Goan festival. In 2016 the venue was temporarily shifted to Pune and then it was back in Goa.

Sunburn Music Festival 2022: Celebrations

More than 120 global and local performances by people celebrate the EDM genre of music with breath-taking pyro techniques displayed on stage.

Around 120 artists from all over the globe participate here to make this event memorable. Music tourism defines Goa and Goa is synonymous with music.

A specially-curated food and beverage menu are available for you to savour. This is the god send chance to bite into the best of delicacies which range from Goan Fish Curry, Shark Ambot Tik, Goan Pork Vindaloo, Sorpotel, Sorak, and Bebinca.

Besides attending the Sunburn Festival, do visit the flea market that comes up during the festival time and enjoy shopping for beautiful trinkets to take back home.

These activities involve a visit to Sunset Point, Zip Line, Bungee Jumping, an Open-Air Cinema, and Ferris Wheel.

Camping at Vagator Beach, will forever be a treasured memory as you offers tents and combo packages including tickets and camping rent.

The Opening Party and the final Gala Closing Parties on New Year's Eve allow you a glimpse into your favourite artists from all over the world.

Sunburn Music Festival 2022: Nearby Places To Visit

Located in North Goa, Vagator Beach is ideal for swimming and soaking in the warm sunshine. Most photographed beaches in Goa, the Vagator beach can also lead you to other equally interesting places around Goa including Anjuna Flea Market, Morjim Beach, St. Alex's Church. Our Lady of Piety .and, Chapora Fort.

Sunburn Music Festival 2022: How To Reach

Goa represents everything that spells vacations, beaches, cruise parties, and tempting seafood. You can arrive here conveniently by airways, roadways, and railways.

The Nearest Major City is the Mangalore city. The nearest airport is the Dabolim Airport in Goa. The nearest Railway Station is the Thivim Train Station. Distance from Mangalore 380.1 km.