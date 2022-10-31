Vin Diesel, Is That You? Scientists Creates 3D Model Of Adam, Gods First Creation; Image Goes Viral

A 3D model suggesting how the first human might have looked has gone viral. Many think it looks like Hollywood actor Vin Diesel.

An animated 3D figure with facial features like the Fast and Furious actor can be seen in the photo. "Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked," read the caption.

And baaam, the Internet lost their calm!

As the post started making rounds, the original post owner, Alamo Drafthouse NYC rectified one thing - "Just a reminder that we're a movie theater, not an academic journal."

The Princeton University didn't actually release this picture, instead social media users have been posting fake 3D models of celebrities and their resemblance to historical figures - it's apparently a thing!

Just like that doppelganger video of UK PM Rishi Sunak.

A Twitter user wrote, "Scientists at Princeton University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Adam, the first human being created by God, might have looked. Seems like Vin Diesel is everyone's ancestor. That explains why he's so obsessed with family."

Yes, they played us all! But hey, all is fun!