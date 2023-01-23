Republic Day 2023: Why Is 26 January Celebrated As Republic Day? Everything You Need To Know

This year, 26 January marks the 74th Republic Day of India. It is on this day in 1947 India gained its independence from the British Raj after countless nationwide movements, struggles and sacrifices. India may have emerged from its brutal and excruciating colonial past, but it was only on 26 January 1950, the Indian Constitution came into effect and India became a sovereign state.

Republic Day: History And Significance

It was Dr BR Ambedkar who headed the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution and it was one among the 17 committees of the Constituent Assembly. The task was to prepare the Constitution of India. Nearly, 7,600 amendments were tabled, out of which about 2,400 amendments were rejected by the committee after numerous debates and discussions.

Since 1949, every year on 26 November, Constitution Day is celebrated as on this day, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India. However, it was after two months on 26 January 1950, 284 members signed it and that is how it came into effect.

26 January was decided and marked as the Republic Day of India as it was on this day, the Indian National Congress (INC) proclaimed the Declaration of Indian Independence in 1930. This date was preferred because the Congress' Poorna Swaraj resolution was declared on this day.

The Constituent Assembly held its first session on December 9, 1946, which was attended by 207 members, including nine women. Initially, the assembly had 389 members, however, on August 15, 1947, which is after independence and the partition of India, the strength was reduced to 299.

Republic Day: Celebrations

Republic Day is all about commemorating the idea of freedom and spirit of independent India. It also commemorates the fact that Indian citizens have the power to choose their government democratically. This day is marked as a national holiday and is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm in the country.

On this day, the annual parade begins at Rajpath, Delhi and ends at the India Gate, which is the main attraction of Republic Day. The President of India hoists the flag at Rajpath which is followed by several ceremonious events that showcase India's cultural and social heritage. There are also parades, airshows by the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Airforce.

The deserving citizens of the country is also bestowed with the Padma Award by the President of India for their extraordinary contribution to the nation. Paramvir Chakra, Ashok Chakra and Vir Chakra are also awarded to the brave soldiers. People are also able to witness the live webcast of the Republic Day Parade through the internet the Internet or TV.