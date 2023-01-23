74th Republic Day 2022: Take This Quiz And Test Your Knowledge About India

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on 26 January 2022. The country has made significant development ever since it gained its freedom from British Raj. But how much do you know about your country? In order to know this, we at Boldsky have brought a small quiz for you. The quiz will test your knowledge about facts and events related to our country. You can share these questions with your friends, classmates and family members. This way you too can test their knowledge.
Take this Republic Day Quiz and check your knowledge about India:
Question 1:
India became a sovereign democratic republic in which year?
A. 1947
B. 1948
C. 1950
D. 1960.
Who is known as 'Architect of the Indian Constitution'?
A. Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar
B. Lala Lajpat Rai
C. Jawaharlal Nehru
D. Mahatma Gandhi
The Republic Day Parade in Delhi starts from...
A. Red Fort
B. India Gate
C. Rashtrapati Bhavan
D. Vijay Chowk
The Indian Constitution was prepared in how many days?
A. 2 years 10 months 15 days
B. 3 years 05 months 14 days
C. 2 years 04 months 20 days
D. 2 years 11 months 17 days
The Beating the Retreat ceremony in Delhi takes place on?
A. January 26
B. January 29
C. January 20
D. January 24
Who takes the salute at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi?
A. President of India
B. Chief Minister of Delhi
C. Prime Minister of India
D. Home Minister of India
India shows its Military Might on which day?
A. Republic Day
B. Gandhi Jayanti
C. Independence Day
D. Teachers' Day
The 5-year plan concept in the Indian Constitution was inspired by which country?
A. USSR
B. USA
C. United Kingdom
D. UAE
How many gun salutes are given to the President of India on Republic Day?
A. 20
B. 24
C. 22
D. 21
Who was the President of India during the first Republic Day?
A. Dr. Zakir Hussain
B. R Venkataraman
C. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam
D. Dr. Rajendra Prasad.