Reckless Driver Who Struck Cars In Walmart Parking Lot Is - A Dog!

According to Texas police, they apprehended a "reckless driver" who rammed his truck into two cars in a Walmart (hypermarket) parking lot, but the suspect was a surprise.

On Thursday, officers responded to reports of a car crash at a Walmart parking lot in Texas.

When Kilgore Police Department officers arrived on the scene, they expected to see the owner of the vehicle at the wheel.

The officers, however, were greeted by a four-legged dog at the wheel of the car, who seemed to be very guilty as they approached the window.

While left in the car waiting for his owner, a dog somehow set off the vehicle's engine, according to Kilgore Police Department.

According to investigators, while his owners were out shopping, the dog became "antsy" and bounced around the cab, setting the vehicle in motion.

"He apparently got little antsy and bounced around the cab setting this truck in motion. The steering column had some prior damage and this pooch must have placed the vehicle in drive," the responding officers were quoted saying.

The police report reveals that the dog, which was left alone in the car whilst his owner went shopping, became very excited and jumped on the front seat, causing the vehicle to accelerate.

"He was also wearing a lease and it's believed he got that caught on the emergency brake and released it."

It is thought that the dog's leash got caught on the emergency brake and released it, contributing to the problem, since the car's steering column had prior damage, allowing the dog to put the vehicle into drive.

"It doesn't sound feasible but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash." He certainly has a guilty look on his face, lol!

It appeared that one of the victims was watching the crash and was surprised to see a dog - as he should - driving the truck. He attempted to avert the accident as the truck barrelled towards him, but he was unable to avoid the collision. It seems that this good dog wasn't trained to use the brakes.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

Social media users lost their marbles seeing the news update as one user joked that the driver would have difficulty explaining the accident to his insurance company.