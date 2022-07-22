Never-To-Forget Kindness Quotes When Someone Gets On Your Nerves

When someone gets on our nerves, or gets annoying, we naturally start avoiding the person. This could be because once we get negative about a person, we start thinking the worst about them, and that starts reflecting in our behaviour.

Ignoring the person seems to be an easy way out, but it isn't always possible and can make matters worse.

One must always keep in mind that people often do not get on your nerves on purpose, but as a result of upsetting things happening in their lives. In such a situation, one must be kind and patient towards everything, as it may help them be optimistic and spread kindness and positivity.

Here are a few quotes on kindness that may help calm the nerves. One must keep these quotes in mind the next time they find themselves in such a challenging circumstance.

1. "Small acts of kindness can make more of a difference in other people's lives than we can imagine." -Catherine Pulsifer

2. "Perform a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, with the certainty that one day someone might do the same for you." -Princess Diana

3. "Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible." -The 14th Dalai Lama.

4. "Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference. They bless the one who receives them, and they bless you, the giver." -Barbara De Angelis

Advertisement Advertisement

5. "Practice random kindness and senseless acts of beauty." -Anne Herbert

6. "What wisdom can you find that is greater than kindness?" -Jean-Jacques Rousseau

7. "Kindness begins with the understanding that we all struggle." -Charles Glassman

8. "A part of kindness is in loving people more than they deserve." -Joseph Joubert

9. "Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are." -Harold S. Kushner

10. "You can accomplish by kindness what you cannot by force." -Publilius Syrus