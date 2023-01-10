National Hindi Diwas 2023: Interesting Facts About The Hindi Language

Hindi is one of the official languages of India. Even though the roots of this language exist in North India, it is spoken and understood across the subcontinent, sometimes as a mother tongue, and other times as a second or third language. This language has a strong influence from the Sanskrit language and is written in the Devanagari script. Also, it has a special relationship with the Urdu language.

According to World data info, Hindi is spoken in 7 more countries as a mother tongue by a part of the population. With a share of around 44%, it is most widespread among the Fijis. A total of about 572.0 m people worldwide speak Hindi as their mother tongue.

Annually, 10 January is observed as World Hindi Day or World Hindi Diwas. It is celebrated with the intention of creating awareness about the importance and necessity of the Hindi language. Let us know more about this day.

Hindi Diwas 2022: History

Statistics say that Hindi is spoken only by 1 percent of the population in the world and the rest of them speak other languages apart from Hindi.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on 10 January the objective of which is to spread Hindi awareness all over the world and give it due importance as an international language. The World Hindi Conference is where Hindi scholars and language lovers from all over the world gather.

Hindi newspapers and magazines are published abroad for Hindi speakers to stay in touch with their language and their culture. We see, in different countries, the world over, Hindi magazines being published and read with keen awareness. Examples include Bharat Darshan from New Zealand, Saraswati Patra from Canada, otherwise published by American Indians Expression from the United Arab Emirates etc. Let us now focus on some interesting facts about the Hindi Diwas that add a sparkle of inspiration to studying the language.

National Hindi Diwas 2023: Interesting Facts