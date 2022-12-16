Fun Event By ITC Sunrise Spices Kickstarts In Jharkhand, Creates Ripple Effect Among Women And Foodies

When it comes to food and fun, Jharkhand is unstoppable. So if you are residing in this state, you can up your cooking game by participating in the fun event by ITC Sunrise Spices. The event will continue for 7 days and is already creating a ripple effect among women and foodies.

Since 1910, Sunrise is ruling the world in terms of spices and adding flavour to the traditional cuisines of India. The wide range of tasteful spices includes whole spices, ground spices, and blended spices as well. From turmeric, cumin, black pepper, fenugreek (methi), bishop's weed (ajwain) to fennel (Saunf), poppy seeds (posto), panch phoron and more; this list is endless. A kitchen companion for women, Sunrise Spices has been into most Indian homes, helping families make food and memories better.

Currently, this popular spice brand is bending the arc towards 'women empowerment' along with '#SunriseSuperhitZaika' program where foodies, especially women are participating in fun activities and winning exciting awards and freebies.

Popular celebs like Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have teamed in to show their support as well. This is also a good chance for the residents of the city to engage in the event and become a part of the campaign. They can also upload their videos with the hashtag #SunriseSuperhitZaika on the Josh app to win rewards.

While women eagerly flaunted their cooking skills like chopping onions without shedding a tear, and frying snacks immaculately, others went to try their hands at Tambola (Indian Bingo). Some of them were also seen taking part in contests and winning them after confidently guessing the food names of their favourite Bollywood stars.

Delicious food items cooked by talented women and foodies were on display and people were happily indulging in, sharing ideas and comments. It was just mesmerising to see so many talents and happy faces under one roof.

The event is ongoing from 10 December 2022 and will continue till 18 December 2022. It is currently gaining momentum at P&M Mall in Jamshedpur. People from all over the state are joining in to satiate their love for food and fun.

Join the event today, and win exciting gift hampers along with your favourite spice pack from Sunrise Spices.