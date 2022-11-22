International Human Rights Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Greetings and WhatsApp Status

International Human Rights Day is celebrated on 10 December annually to mark the day when the United Nations General Assembly officially issued the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948. This is the most significant and path-breaking document that created history. Available in more than 500 languages it is known to be the most translated document at the global level. This day also reminds us of the fact that all of us, human beings are born free with equal dignity and rights that can be discriminated against.

This day also emphasises how important human rights are in creating the world the way we want, how crucial is the need for solidarity, how interconnected you have to be with each other, and how sharing the universal humanity that exists within each one of us is crucial to our existence as human beings.

International Human Rights Day 2022

'Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? In small places, close to home.' - Eleanor Roosevelt

'A right delayed is a right denied.' Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

'Activism works. So what I'm telling you to do now, is to act. Because no one is too small to make a difference.' - Greta Thunberg

'The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of one man are threatened.'- John F. Kennedy

'To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity.' - Nelson Mandela

'The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don't have any.' - Alice Walker

'It means a great deal to those who are oppressed to know that they are not alone. Never let anyone tell you that what you are doing is insignificant.' - Desmond Tutu

'Peace can only last where human rights are respected, where the people are fed, and where individuals and nations are free.' - 14th Dalai Lama

'We declare that human rights are for all of us, all the time: whoever we are and wherever we are from; no matter our class, our opinions, our sexual orientation.' - Ban Ki-moon

'Joy is found when you focus your energy on improving human dignity, human capacity and human values.' - Amit Ray

'Wherever men and women are persecuted because of their race, religion, or political views, that place must - at that moment - become the center of the universe.'- Elie Wiesel

'All children should be taught to unconditionally accept, approve, admire, appreciate, forgive, trust, and ultimately, love their own person.'- Asa Don Brown

'Some values must be universal, like human rights and the equal worth of every human being.' - Bjorn Ulvaeus

'There can be no peace without development, no development without peace, and no lasting peace or sustainable development without respect for human rights and the rule of law.' - Jan Eliasson

'Human rights are not only violated by terrorism, repression or assassination, but also by unfair economic structures that create huge inequalities.'- Pope Francis

'There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.' - Elie Wiesel