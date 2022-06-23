International Day Of Peace 2022: Date, Theme, History And Significance

Usually, the peace that we have all known is demarcated as peace inside us and peace outside us. Formally speaking, peace is defined as conflict resolution without having to resort to violence. If you fight for peace, the entire purpose is lost.

Peace teaches us to respect all cultures, believe in the intrinsic capabilities of human beings, have faith, and trust others in general. To achieve this, we require to acquire values, knowledge, proper attitudes, and skills to live harmoniously with ourselves, others and the environment around us.

International Day Of Peace 2022: Date

World or International Peace Day is also known as Peace Day, established in 1981 by the United Nations with a unanimous resolution. Therefore, 21 September was declared a day of peace in 1981 by the UN general assembly. It took nearly two decades (1981) for the general assembly to recognize this day as a day for nonviolence and a ceasefire. In 2013, this day was formally dedicated to the learning of peace education so that there could be lesser instances of war. Scroll down to know more about this day. .

International Day Of Peace 2022: Theme

"We all have a role to play in fostering peace. Tackling racism is a surefire way to tackle this worldwide problem"

The theme for International Day For Peace 2022 is "End racism. Build peace." We invite you to join the efforts of the United Nations as we work towards a world free of racism and racial discrimination. A world where compassion and empathy overcome suspicion and hatred. A world that we can truly be proud of, mentions the un.org website.

Creating a world full of peace will require one to pump out exclusion and creating a new society where everyone can flourish and coexist.

Secretary-General António Guterres has said, "Racism continues to poison institutions, social structures, and everyday life in every society. It continues to be a driver of persistent inequality. And it continues to deny people their fundamental human rights. It destabilizes societies, undermines democracies, erodes the legitimacy of governments, and... the linkages between racism and gender inequality are unmistakable."

International Day Of Peace 2022: History And Significance

In 1981, the United Nations General Assembly declared International Day of Peace on the third Tuesday of September with the purpose of strengthening the idea of peace across the globe. This day coincided with the opening day of the annual sessions of the General Assembly. This day is celebrated around the globe to strengthen the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

If one turns the pages of history, they will find that peace did exist in numerous societies in the past. Therefore, we must look forward to peacemakers and take a cue from them to make a difference in the world and make it a more peaceful place.

The International day for peace is meant to be an effort toward building and maintenance peace across the globe. Peace begins when one makes a personal committment to non-violence, by helping a person who is in trouble, by letting a child know how calmness feels like and also by having faith that the world is a good place. Being peaceful helps us to achieve the presence of mind in critical situations, it improves our ability for crisis management. War destroys the peace outside and within us. It is the peace that is restorative, and therapeutic. Peace is the mantra to avoid anxiety and chaos.

International Day of Peace 2022: Peace Building Initiatives

Since the advent of the 20th century, peace education programs have been working on themes such as anti-nuclearism, nonviolence, gender equality, human rights awareness, democracy etc.. Researchers and scholars around the world are trying to understand the reasons behind violent conflicts and the alternative means when it comes to using force. Conflict resolution is a part of this program. It includes anger management, improving communication skills, identifying needs, and recognizing facts as different from emotions. Most importantly own up to your mistakes, if you committed. Democratic education paves way for political peace. Democratic involvement between people and societies can cut down the conflict considerably without resorting to violence. Peace oriented thinking process involves visualizing conflict as a positive catalyst that encourages creativity and growth. Education for justice encourages students to participate in community activities and focus on building their future. The human rights approach trains us to recognize violations of human rights and not transgress their limits. Critical peace education focuses on drawing a line between equality and inequality, bias and unbiased behaviour adhering to caste, gender or race. . Undoubtedly, ,a society that is not racist, will be in peace, stability, and security.

