A Slow Steady Step Towards Green Economy: This Indian State Leads Denmark And Sweden In Wind Energy

With the climate crisis in full swing, time is of the essence - and it's high time governments worldwide shift towards a sustainable future. And Tamil Nadu, the Southern state in India, is already paving the way.

Compared to Denmark and Sweden, Tamil Nadu is ahead in wind energy. A recent report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) indicated that Tamil Nadu is among the top nine markets in the world in terms of obtaining a high percentage of net energy needs from renewable sources [1].

For the past three decades, the people of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari have experienced visible social impacts. Tamil Nadu has 25-year-old wind farms owned by the state's Spinning Mill Association (TASMA), which generate less than 40 per cent of the state's total wind energy capacity.

They are among the first states in the country to allow industrial units to establish wind power plants.

Advertisement

In order to achieve a sustainable future, wind energy is a key component. Wind power has a major role to play in combating climate change since it reduces the use of fossil fuels, reducing the emissions of carbon dioxide, fine particles and other greenhouse gases responsible for climate change.

"Tamil Nadu also leads India in installed renewable energy capacity. ..... As such, zero emissions capacity represents a leading 50% of Tamil Nadu's total installed renewable energy. With much of Tamil Nadu's renewable energy coming from end-of-life wind farms installed 15-25 years ago, average utilisation rates are a low 18%, making the contribution of variable renewables to total generation even more impressive," says the IEEFA report.

The natural conditions in the state are favourable for the growth and development of solar and wind energy. The Tamil Nadu coast receives high wind density and velocity. For six months, it receives heavy winds, while for four months, it receives moderate winds. It also receives 300 or more days of sunshine every year.

"Tamil Nadu should double its wind energy capacity to 15GW and increase its solar capacity to 13.8GW by 2026-27 to deliver cheaper electricity to customers," the report added.

In addition to allowing industrial units to establish their own wind power plants, Tamil Nadu also became one of the first states in the country to do so, thanks to the local textile industry.

Looks like there's no stopping Tamil Nadu now, and we love to see!