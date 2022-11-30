Indian Navy Day 2022 Quotes, Slogans, Wishes, Posters, Messages, WhatsApp Status

Inarguably one of the ten best Naval forces in the world, the Indian Navy always stands with its head held high. It is one of the branches of the Indian Armed Forces which safeguards the country. The other two are the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Navy.

Known for its famous invocation to Lord Varuna (The Sea God) in the Vedas that was adopted by the Indian Navy which says: "Sham no Varunaha", (meaning: "Be auspicious unto us Oh Varuna". ) The navy also has "Satyamev Jayate" inscribed below the State Emblem which is included in the Indian Navy's Crest. Indian Navy was patronized in ancient times by none other than Shivaji Raje Bhosle or Shivaji Maharaj, as we all know him.

